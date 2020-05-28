Where are the cast of Pride and Prejudice now? 

Jennifer Ehle - Elizabeth Bennet
Jennifer was an incredible Lizzy Bennet, and has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful acting career, starring once again with Colin Firth in The King's Speech, as well as Zero Dark Thirty, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and the 50 Shades trilogy. She was originally cast as Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones and appeared in the unaired pilot, but ultimately dropped out, deciding it was too soon to return to work following the birth of her daughter, and was replaced by Michelle Fairley.
READ: Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?