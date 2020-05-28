Where are the cast of Pride and Prejudice now? 

﻿
Film

Emmy Griffiths
Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
BBC's 1995 adaptation Pride and Prejudice has become an unmissable version of the Jane Austen novel - and not just because of Colin Firth's iconic wet white shirt scene! The series is so beloved that thanks to the lack of new shows during the lockdown, it is now being repeated on BBC4. Ahead of Thursday's instalment, find out what the stars have been up since the series was released 25 years ago...  

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Jennifer Ehle - Elizabeth Bennet

Jennifer was an incredible Lizzy Bennet, and has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful acting career, starring once again with Colin Firth in The King's Speech, as well as Zero Dark Thirty, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and the 50 Shades trilogy. She was originally cast as Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones and appeared in the unaired pilot, but ultimately dropped out, deciding it was too soon to return to work following the birth of her daughter, and was replaced by Michelle Fairley. 

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Colin Firth - Mr Darcy

Colin has come a long way since rocking up to his Pemberley home in a wet shirt and becoming the nation's heartthrob. Since then, he has gone on to win an Oscar for his role in The King's Speech, and was also nominated for his role in A Single Man. He has also played Mark Darcy (based on the original Mr Darcy) in all three Bridget Jones films. 

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Alison Steadman - Mrs Bennet 

Oh my Christ! Alison is the absolute expert in playing dramatic mothers, but since Pride and Prejudice she is perhaps best known as playing Gavin's mum Pam in the hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey.  She is also a keen birdwatcher, and became an ambassador for the London Wildlife Trust in 2016. 

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Susannah Harker - Jane Bennet

Susannah played Lizzy's kind and beautiful older sister, Jane, and has since gone onto star in a series of television roles, appearing in Midsomer Murders, New Tricks and Grantchester. She is incidentally the great-great-granddaughter of Joseph Harker, who was pals with Dracula author Bram Stoker. 

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Julia Sawalha - Lydia Bennet

Julia has had a hugely successful career since playing Lizzy's flirtatious younger sister Lydia. She is perhaps best known for starring as Carla Borrego in Jonathan Creek and as Saffy in Absolutely Fabulous, and has also appeared in Midsomer Murders and Agatha Christie's Marple. She is the sister of Loose Women panellist, Nadia Sawalha. 

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Crispin Bonham-Carter - Mr Charles Bingley

Mr Bingley was played by Helena Bonham-Carter's brother Crispin, and although acting clearly runs in the family, the star has since retired from the film business, and has since gone into teaching. He taught English and Classics in north London until 2019, and has been working as an Assistant Head in Barnet ever since. How things have changed!

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Emilia Fox - Georgiana Darcy 

After playing Mr Darcy's sweet younger sister aged just 20, Emilia has gone onto enjoy a very successful career, and is perhaps best known for her role as Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness, which she has played since 2004 - making her the longest-serving cast member. She has also starred in Delicious, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Strangers - and you might have spotted her with her cousin, Laurence Fox, on Celebrity Gogglebox! 

Pride and Prejudice 1995 cast
Adrian Lukis - George Wickham

Adrian, 63, played the sneaky yet charming Mr Wickham, and has had a successful television career ever since. He has starred in Toast of London, Death in Paradise and Black Mirror, and surprisingly reprised his role as George Wickham in 2009 in the play Being Mr Wickham.

