Not Going Out then and now: you won't believe how much the cast has changed over the years!

Not Going Out first hit out screens in 2006, so it's unsurprising the cast have changed a fair bit over the years. The BBC comedy focuses on Lee (played by Lee Mack) and his long-term love Lucy (played by Sally Bretton) and has been making us laugh for ten series. The show was even commissioned for a new series this year, but due to the coronavirus restrictions, it's likely we won't see this anytime soon. For now, we'll have to settle for the reruns! Take a look through the gallery to see how the cast looked when it first aired and how they look now…
Lee Mack - Lee
Stand-up comic and panel show presenter Lee Mack stars as a fictionalised version of himself in the show. Here's a fresh-faced Lee back when the first show started.
