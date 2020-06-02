Downton Abbey is our new binge watch (again) thanks to ITV3 showing the series from the beginning during the lockdown. While we can only imagine that it must have been one of the best jobs on telly with the gorgeous house and incredible costumes, there were several cast members who left the series - whether it was by choice or the end of their storyline. Here are the stars who left the show over the years...
Dan Stevens - Matthew Crawley
Fans were devastated when Matthew died after the birth of his son after being involved in a car accident. His death took place in the Christmas Day special, so Merry Christmas to all of the viewers there! In reality, Dan left the show for new opportunities. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: "It is a desire for freedom really. I don’t see money or a particular status as an actor as a goal but I want to do the best work I can in as interesting a range of roles as I can. And I think a moment like this is quite unique and presents those opportunities more than ever before."
Dan has gone onto huge success following his exit, and has starred in Legion, Beauty and the Beast and The Call of the Wild.