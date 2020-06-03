Where are the Desperate Housewives child actors now? 

The ladies and gentlemen of Wisteria Lane ended up having a whole brood of children over the eight series that Desperate Housewives was on the air - but what are the youngsters from television's most hilarious, addictive melodrama up to nowadays? From the Scavo twins to Tom's evil love child Kayla (remember her?!), here's the latest from the cast's child actors...
READ: Is Dating Amber the new Normal People? Get the details
Andrea Bowen - Julie Mayer
As Susan's teenage daughter, Julie was level-headed, kind and often was more of an adult than Susan herself. Andrea continued to act after the show concluded in 2012, and has starred in Pretty Little Addict, Scandal, GBF and plenty more. She has been sharing plenty of throwbacks during the coronavirus lockdown on Instagram, and recently shared a snap of herself enjoying a cocktail, writing: "Totally what I still wear for my skype cocktail dates with friends... my pyjamas just go over this."