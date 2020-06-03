﻿
Where are the Desperate Housewives child actors now? 

The hit show is now available on Netflix, if you want a nostalgia trip down Wisteria Lane!

Emmy Griffiths
The ladies and gentlemen of Wisteria Lane ended up having a whole brood of children over the eight series that Desperate Housewives was on the air - but what are the youngsters from television's most hilarious, addictive melodrama up to nowadays? From the Scavo twins to Tom's evil love child Kayla (remember her?!), here's the latest from the cast's child actors... 

Andrea Bowen - Julie Mayer

As Susan's teenage daughter, Julie was level-headed, kind and often was more of an adult than Susan herself. Andrea continued to act after the show concluded in 2012, and has starred in Pretty Little Addict, Scandal, GBF and plenty more. She has been sharing plenty of throwbacks during the coronavirus lockdown on Instagram, and recently shared a snap of herself enjoying a cocktail, writing: "Totally what I still wear for my skype cocktail dates with friends... my pyjamas just go over this." 

Shawn Pyfrom - Andrew Van de Kamp

Bree's son went through quite the storylines on the show, including being abandoned by his mother after he sleeps with her boyfriend (yes, really). Shawn is now still acting, but is an artist and photographer too. He has also tried out directing, and announced some exciting news about his latest film on his Instagram back in 2019, writing: "Proud to announce that our film EZK: Beyond the Walls (MY DIRECTORIAL DEBUT!) will be premiering at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival!" 

Brent and Shane Kinsman - Preston and Porter Scavo

Tom and Lynette's twins, naughty Preston and Porter, were always up to something on the show! Since Desperate Housewives, it looks like the pair, who also starred in Cheaper by the Dozen, have retired their acting careers. While it's not clear what they have been up to since, they have been entertaining fans on Twitter during lockdown by posting a series of TikTok videos recreating Cheaper by the Dozen with their fellow castmates! 

Madison De La Garza - Juanita Solis 

Now 18 (they grow up so fast!), Gaby's quick-talking youngster is still acting. The younger half-sister of Demi Lovato has appeared in American Koko and Bad Teacher since saying goodbye to playing Juanita, while her Instagram bio reads that she "play[s] pretend for a living". 

Darcy Rose Byrnes - Penny Scavo

Darcy, now 21, went on to have a successful career following the show, and has starred in The Young and the Restless, The Legend of Korra and Spirit Riding Free. She is also a keen singer with her own YouTube channel, and often posts clips of her performances on Instagram. Recently joking about lockdown, she shared a photo of herself wearing green feather earrings, and captioned the post: "Earrings but no makeup. Still can’t confirm if I’m wearing pants." 

Daniella Baltodano - Celia Solis 

Following Desperate Housewives, Daniella appeared on Shameless as Denise. However, it doesn't look like she's done much acting since. She also has Twitter and Instagram, and previously shared a selfie of herself after a new hair do, writing: "Baltodano Girls getting locks and curls revived and refreshed."

Zane Huett - Parker Scavo

Zane played the more sensitive of the Scavo brood, Parker. Now 23, Zane has had a couple of acting jobs since the show, but appears to have left la-la-land behind since 2010. He is currently an ambassador for Starlight Children's Foundation. 

Mason Vale Cotton - MJ Delfino 

We remember when Susan had Mason and named him 'Maynerd'! Now the child actor is 17 years old, as is perhaps best known for starring as Bobby Draper in Mad Men. He also voiced Arnold in Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie. It looks like the actor is now a keen American football player, and has a Twitter page dedicated to his sport. 

Rachel G Fox - Kayla Huntington 

As Tom's love child who made Lynette's life a living hell, Kayla definitely kept the show interesting for a while there! Now 23, Rachel has starred in a whole host of TV shows and films since appearing in the series, including iCarly, Zombie Night, CSI: Cyber and Wuthering High School. She also appeared as Holly Reback in Melissa & Joey.

