Having seen many famous faces, show-stopping routines and extremely competitive training throughout its 16 years on air, it's no wonder that Strictly Come Dancing has seen one or two dramatic moments over the years. From an axed judge to the so-called 'Strictly curse', the BBC ballroom competition has almost seen it all. Click through the gallery to see our roundup of some of the show's biggest surprises and feuds...
Brendan Cole and Natasha Kaplinsky
During the first series in 2004, professional Brendan Cole and his celebrity partner Natasha Kaplinsky were said to have grown close while competing for the Glitterball trophy. After winning the show, Brendan and his then-fiancé and fellow pro dancer Camilla Dallerup called off their engagement. Camilla described being left for Natasha as a "mini-death", however Brendan and Natasha deny they were ever romantically involved.
MORE: Brendan Cole delights fans with never-before-seen photo of his 'babies'