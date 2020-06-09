﻿
Inside Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's gorgeous family album

The former Strictly pro and the Countdown star have been together since 2014

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been the picture of romance since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The Countdown star was professional dancer Pasha's celebrity partner and shortly after the series wrapped, the two confirmed they were an item. And now they're an adorable family of three. In May last year, the happy couple announced they were expecting and then a month later, wed in Las Vegas. The husband and wife have since welcomed their adorable baby daughter Maven and are clearly enjoying family life. Click through the gallery to see their cutest family photos…

 

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev announce pregnancy

Rachel had the cutest way of announcing her and Pasha's lovely news. On the set of the Channel 4 show, the maths whizz can be seen cradling her tummy with the word 'maternity' mixed up to create a Countdown-style conundrum behind her. Cute!

vegas-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev marry in Vegas

Just one month after announcing their baby news, the pair flew to Las Vegas to get hitched! Rachel posted a gorgeous picture of the newlyweds stood in front of a stunning garden display and wrote: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev We both said yes!"

rachel-riley-baby
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Rachel and Pasha welcome baby Maven

Rachel and Pasha's first child, Maven, arrived on 15 December 2019, two weeks after her due date. Posting this cute selfie on Instagram, Rachel explained that the birth didn't exactly go as they'd planned! "After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn't have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She's absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love." Aw!

rachel-maven-one-week
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Maven's first holiday

To celebrate her daughter's first Chanukah, Rachel shared this lovely picture as she held her newborn. Fans were quick to congratulate the Countdown star underneath the photo, gushing about baby Maven in the process. One person wrote: "You look amazing", while another said: "Congratulations she is beautiful."

baby-maven
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Rachel and Pasha's gorgeous newborn

Maven Rachel posted this adorable snap of baby Maven and revealed the sweet nickname that she and Pasha have for their daughter. The TV star wrote: "Mave" in the caption with some love-heart emojis.

maven-and-teddies
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Rachel and Pasha's baby Mave

As a self-confessed football fanatic, it's unsurprising that mum Rachel is keen for her daughter to be just as footie-mad. This adorable picture of Mave was posted back in January as she lay among a swathe on Manchester United teddy bears. Cute.

maven-football-match
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Baby Mave's first match

And if football teddies weren't enough, the proud parents took their little one along to her first football match! The family of three can be seen smiling as they posed in front of the pitch at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Rachel captioned the post: "10 weeks old today and her first trip to the Theatre of Dreams! We got 3 points and Mave got to meet Sir Alex and Sir Bobby - such a lucky baby, best day ever!"

rachel-mave-at-work
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Rachel Riley takes baby Mave to work

Once Rachel began filming Countdown again after giving birth, she luckily wasn't far away from her little one as she brought her along, too! "First block back at work done and dusted and I can still sum post baby... phew!" wrote Rachel. "Mave was busy melting hearts and Pash is a hero. The eternal on screen pregnancy has just a month to go! Now back to family time for us, we’re really loving it."

rachel-maven-mothers-day
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Rachel Riley celebrates first Mother's Day

Although it might have been spent living in lockdown, that didn't dampen Rachel spirits as she celebrated her first Mother's Day with a sunny afternoon walk with her baby. The pair are wrapped up warm in the cosy snap. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the Mums, grannies and aunties celebrating today from a distance."

mave-four-months
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Baby Mave turns four months

The 34-year-old mum posted this gorgeous picture of them both to celebrate Mave being four months in April. Rachel can be seen grinning at her little one, with the caption: "4 months together already. There really is nothing like it."

mave-number-blocks
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Baby Mave following in her mum's footsteps!

To celebrate Women in Maths Day and launch National Numeracy Day, the Countdown star posted this adorable picture of her daughter with a T-shirt saying: "I am a numbers person" and surrounded by number blocks.

