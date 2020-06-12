13 brilliant novels you have to add to your summer 2020 reading list

You might like...
-
7 films about racial injustice that are must-watches
-
7 clever ways you can connect with friends while social distancing
While we have been encouraged to keep contact with other people to a minimum during the lockdown, it is completely understandable that plenty of...
-
10 powerful shows and documentaries about racial injustice that are essential viewing
-
15 powerful and essential books on racial injustice to add to your reading list
-
Where are the Downton Abbey child stars now?