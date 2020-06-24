Where are these creepy child actors from horror films now?

Anne from The Others - Alakina Mann
The Others followed a mother of two children (Nicole Kidman), who hires new help for her huge house during the war when all of her staff leave in the middle of the night. Since her children have a condition where they are allergic to the sunlight, they have to make sure they lock every door and make sure no light comes in whatsoever.
Alakina played one of the two children who lives in this spooky situation, but what is she up to now? After starring in a couple of other films, including The Girl with the Pearl Earring, Alakina stopped acting, and according to her Instagram is now an artist, illustrator and PST intimacy coach.