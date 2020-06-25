Neale Pirie
The much-loved celebrity stylist unexpectedly died in 2015, after four years as a hair designer on the show. Before his death, the 42-year-old phoned relatives to complain of chest pains, but by the time the paramedics arrived at his Leicester home, they were unable to revive him. Following his sudden death, Strictly stars took to social media to pay tribute to the stylist. Ant McPartlin's former wife Lisa Armstrong, who worked alongside Neale on the show, was one of the first to pay respect: "Utterly devastated and heartbroken over the loss of my side kick and dear friend @Nealepirie such a talent and inspiration! We love you RIP." Devastated Karen Clifton, who had her wedding hair styled by Neale one month before his death, shared a photograph of the pair from her special day, stating: "Absolutely heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful friend @Nealepirie. I can't believe you're gone… RIP." Tess Daly, Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Janette Manrara and Alijaz Skorjanec also shared tributes, emphasising their heartbreak following the tragic death.
READ MORE: Darcey Bussell reveals REAL reason she quit Strictly Come Dancing