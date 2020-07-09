﻿
10 Photos | Film

9 shows and films everyone is watching on Netflix right now 

Need some Netflix recommendations?

9 shows and films everyone is watching on Netflix right now 
You're reading

9 shows and films everyone is watching on Netflix right now 

1/10
Next

Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford suffers hilarious mishap ahead of filming
Emmy Griffiths
unsolved-6
1/10

Since we're all stuck indoors while the July weather stays damp, what better time to settle on the sofa and watch some seriously good television? Fortunately, that's what we're here for! We have put together the most popular films and TV shows that everyone is watching on Netflix right now, so if you're looking for a recommendation, you won't be disappointed. Check out these July Netflix favourites below, and happy viewing! 

READ: Fans furious after Netflix cancels this favourite show

unsolved-mysteries
2/10

Unsolved Mysteries 

Fans have quickly become obsessed with this mystery series, which follows 12 different stories about real-life unimaginable experiences including everything from ghosts to alien encounters. The synopsis reads: "[The show is] rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery."

athelete-a
3/10

Athlete A 

The synopsis reads: "Athlete A follows a team of reporters from The Indianapolis Star as they investigate claims of abuse at USA Gymnastics, one of the nation’s most prominent Olympic organizations. Two years later, an Olympic doctor is behind bars, the US Congress is demanding answers and hundreds of survivors are speaking out. 

"Equal parts devastating and inspiring, the film reveals the culture of cruelty that was allowed to thrive within elite-level gymnastics, the attorney fighting the institutions, and most importantly, the brave athletes who refuse to be silenced, fought the system and triumphed." 

netflix-snowpiercer
4/10

Snowpiercer

Netflix is releasing one episode of this hit show a week, but viewers have been ravenous for more! The synopsis for the dystopian sci-fi reads: "Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation." Keep an eye out for Daveed Diggs, who plays both Thomas Jefferson and Lafayette in Disney+ Hamilton musical. 

motherland-new-series
5/10

Motherland

Starring Anna Maxwell Martin, this comedy follows a group of mums as they navigate the ups and downs of parenting - with plenty of misunderstandings along the way. 

nun-warrior
6/10

Warrior Nun 

Inspired by Manga novels, this story follows a teenage girl who wakes up in a morgue with a symbol on her back and strange new powers. Discovering that she is part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons, she learns to understand her new strength as powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

the-sinner
7/10

The Sinner 

Season three of this twisty crime drama sees the return of Bill Pullman as police detective Harry Ambrose as he looks to uncover the truth regarding a tragic car crash in New York involving new lead, Matt Bomer. In true The Sinner style, there's much more to the story than you might ever have realised. This one has been in the most popular charts for a while now, so why not join the party and give it a try?

babysitters-club
8/10

The Babysitter's Club 

Were you a fan of the Ann M. Martin books as a youngster? The series has since received a modern update in this new series, which follows a group of best friends as they begin a babysitting business. 

vacation-1
9/10

Vacation

Fancy a comedy film? Starring The Office US and The Hangover star Ed Helms, Vacation is new to Netflix but was originally released back in 2015. The synopsis reads: "Rusty Griswold plans a cross-country road trip with his wife and two sons in a bid to revive the lost ties between them. However, their trip turns into a series of mishaps for the family." 

rocknrolla
10/10

RocknRolla

Starring Thandie Newton, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Gerard Butler, this film's synopsis reads: "A real-estate scam worth millions grabs the attention of the city's delinquents. A trio called the Wild Bunch try to steal the cash, while an unexpected man too tries to get his share of the loot." 

READ: Fans are already loving trailer for The Umbrella Academy's season two

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...