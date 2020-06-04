﻿
11 Photos | Film

Downton Abbey cast and their real life partners

The ITV drama has even sparked romance off-screen...

You're reading

Photo: © Getty Images
Downton Abbey is known for its drama and scandal. But in real life, the actors tend to live pretty normal lives. Away from the glitz and glam of the period drama, many of the actors are happily married, in relationships or have moved on from past loves. Click through the gallery to find out who some of stars real life partners are...

 

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh plays Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in Downton, but in real life he can be found in humble West Sussex with his wife Lucinda 'Lulu' Evans. They married in 1998 and have a son called Felix.

Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery was previously engaged to PR professional John Dineen before his tragic passing in 2015. John was 34 at the time and suffered from a rare form of cancer. Since his sad death, Michelle has found love again and is reported to be in a relationship with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother Jasper.

Photo: © Getty Images
Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern's character may be married to an Earl in Downton, but in real life she's married to Simon Curtis. Simon works as a film director and credits include My Week with Marilyn and Woman in Gold. They married in 1992 and they have two daughters together, Matilda and Grace.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lily James

In 2014, Lily James began dating actor Matt Smith, who is best known for playing the Doctor and Prince Phillip in Netflix's The Crown. Last year, the couple called it quits, reportedly due to hectic schedules. However, just last month the pair were spotted together after they had apparently reunited in lockdown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dan Stevens

Dan is a happily married man with three children (aw!). Dan married South African jazz singer Susie Harriet in 2009 and welcomed their first child Willow that same year. They later welcomed their son Aubrey in 2012 and then Eden in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith has been married twice. Her first husband was actor Robert Stephens. The two married in 1967 and welcomed two sons, Chris and Toby, before their divorce in 1975. Maggie then married playwright Alan Beverley Cross that same year, but sadly he later died in 1998. Maggie, who also has five grandchildren, hasn't remarried since.

Photo: © Getty Images
Allen Leech

Irish actor Allen Leech is best known for his role in Downton as Tom Branson. Away from the spotlight, however, he can found at home with his wife Jessica Blair Herman, who is also an actress. The pair got engaged in 2018 and married the following year in California. At the Downton Abbey premiere in September 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Photo: © Getty Images
Joanne Froggatt

Joanne married her long-term partner James Cannon, who works as an IT consultant, in a romantic Oxford ceremony in 2012. Together, the pair lived in Buckinghamshire and even set up their own production company called Run It. However, in February of this year, in an interview given to the Telegraph, Joanne announced the sad news that she and James had separated. "We've actually been separated for a little while," she explained. "I'm looking to the future… I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Carmichael

The cast of Downton is a big one, and having done the show for many years, there was always going to one romance that blossomed between the stars. This was the case for Laura Carmichael when she began dating co-star Michael C. Fox (who plays Andrew Parker in drama) in 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jim Carter

Jim Carter is another Downton ctor who is married to a co-star, however they met well before the show. Jim married actress Imelda Staunton (who appeared in the film) in 1983 after meeting during a theatre production of Guys and Dolls. Together they one daughter Bessie, born in 1993. The couple live in London and even have a pet pooch named Molly.

Photo: © Getty Images
Matthew Goode

Matthew Goode appeared in the show towards the end of its run, playing Henry Talbot. The actor married his long-term partner Sophie Dymoke in 2014 after being in a relationship for almost ten years. Together they have three children: daughters Matilda, aged 11, Teddie, aged 7, and a son Ralph, aged five.

