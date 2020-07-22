Piers Morgan as you've never seen him before – Meet the Morgans in these sweet family snaps

He's known for his outspoken opinions and the ability to ruffle a few feathers, yet Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has shown to have a softer side too. The father of four is a proud parent to his three sons and daughter Elise, regularly sharing insights into his idyllic family life with fans on Instagram. From holiday snaps to the odd throwback photos, here's all you need to know about the Morgans…
Piers and Celia
Piers is happily married to fellow journalist Celia Waldren, who currently writes for The Telegraph and is the author of two books – Babysitting George and Harm's Way. The stunning 44-year-old is Pier's second wife, with the pair tying the knot in 2010. Celia has appeared on her husband's breakfast show previously, where she admitted to wearing the trousers at home: "I think women are always quietly in charge, I just think it’s best to let the men think that they are."
