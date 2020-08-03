﻿
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 rumoured contestants so far

Scarlett Moffatt, Stacey Solomon and more…

Michelle Keegan shares jaw-dropping video tour of £2million Essex mansion
Emmy Griffiths
Photo: © Getty Images
We were thrilled as ever when BBC confirmed that they were going to bring back Strictly Come Dancing later this year. In a statement, the broadcaster explained that the show would air in October for a shorter run, and that they're doing "everything they can" to ensure the Strictly magic will return safely and with considerations around coronavirus in mind.

Now all we need is some dancers! Every year there are a whole host of well-known names reportedly heading into the ballroom. So, to get you in the mood for dancing, we've done a round-up of all the rumoured celebs that could be taking part in 2020. Roll on October!

 

Scarlett Moffatt

Gogglebox cast member turned reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt was rumoured to be putting on her dancing shoes after a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine. During an interview with Lorraine's summer host Christine Lampard, the former Gogglebox star responded to the question of Strictly by not giving a yes or no, but simply gushing: "I love Strictly!" Intriguing…!

adil-ray-strictly-rumoured
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Adil Ray

Actor, comedian and TV presenter Adil Ray hinted he was taking part during his recent appearance as host on Good Morning Britain. The Citizen Khan star was chatting to professional dancer Neil Jones when he couldn't help but tease viewers on his potential slot on the show.

After Adil pressed Neil about the line-up, Neil explained: "Normally we find out when you find out. So, normally we'd be in rehearsals and we'd find out [and go], 'Oh OK, how tall is this person? Where do they live, what's going to happen?" Adil then jokily replied: "About 5'9!" We think he'd be great!

craig-phillips-strictly-rumoured
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Craig Phillips

The first ever winner of Big Brother, Craig Phillips, told Digital Spy that he would "absolutely" be up for taking to the dancefloor for the BBC competition if he was asked. "I mean, my wife loves Strictly. She comes from a dancing background," he said. "She's like, 'Craig, you've got to do that. I'd love you to do it.'"

stacey-solomon
4/12

Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panelist has previously opened up about how much she'd like to do the dancing competition, telling Good Housekeeping: "I love the show, I love the outfits, the routines, and how the contestants go from one to 1,000. But I would be the one that didn't get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks! I would just stay the same!"

strictly-jamie-laing
5/12

Jamie Laing 

Poor Jamie was meant to be dancing on the 2019 series, but had to withdraw before the competition began after injuring himself during the first group dance. At the time, he explained: "Basically, you have this muscle in your foot, right, which is called the plantar fascia. It’s the main muscle in your foot and I’ve torn it."

While he was forced to rest his ankle, he should be fighting fit by the time the new series rolls around - so could we see him in action? A source told The Sun that the Made in Chelsea star is keen to have another go on the show - and why not!

holly-hubert
6/12

Holly Hubert 

Holly has an incredible 16million followers on TikTok, and according to reports, BBC bosses are keen to welcome her onto the show to attract a younger audience. This will be the first TikTok-famous star to appear on the show, which has previously seen YouTube stars Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker take part.

michelle-keegan
7/12

Michelle Keegan 

While we'd love to see Michelle on the show, her husband Mark Wright has previously revealed that he hasn't been able to convince her to take part - yet! Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "Never say never, but I just think her nerves would go to another level. She gets quite nervous, I mean I do but I'm more like, come on, let's have it! Whenever she watches me, I've sent her the tape and she's like, 'I don't know how you do it.'" Perhaps this year will be the year!

strictly-chris-evans
8/12

Chris Evans

The Virgin Radio Breakfast Show DJ revealed that he had signed onto the 2019 Strictly series - but we never found out whether his signing was official or not as he later revealed that he was struggling with a knee injury, telling Anton du Beke: "I've got an issue with my left knee. I've got a serious issue with my left knee. Vassos' mate, the super knee doctor, is inspecting my knee before Friday. Honestly it's true!" Anton replied: "You've committed to it. Don't worry about your left knee, I'll lift you like I do with everyone else I've danced with, you'll be the same!"

strictly-lorraine
9/12

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine sparked reports that she would be in involved in This Morning after sharing a video of herself dancing on social media. However, as much as we'd LOVE to see the TV legend appear on the show, Lorraine shut down reports in her weekly column for HELLO!. She wrote: "I've read the rumours (mostly started by naughty Ben Shephard) which have made me laugh, but I can categorically 100 per cent confirm that I'm not going to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing."

"I love the show and have been asked to do it before, but I know that I'd be just terrible, and not in a funny and endearing "Ed Balls way". I would just be downright bad. So I've not been in some sort of secret Strictly bubble this week as has been reported."

jane-goodman
10/12

Jane Goldman

According to reports, producers are close to sealing the deal with the screenwriter, who penned Kingsman: The Secret Service and X-Men: First Class, and is also married to talk show host Jonathan Ross. According to The Sun, Jane knows Craig Revel Horwood, who has encouraged her to get involved. 

strictly-christine-mcguinness
11/12

Christine McGuinness

Christine is keen to get involved on the show - and previously told the Daily Star: "I would love to do Strictly. Learning a new skill and wearing sparkles, I am there. I have always wanted to learn to dance like they do in Dirty Dancing too. It's my fave movie." What're Strictly bosses waiting for! 

strictly-jack-p-shep
12/12

Jack P Shepherd

Jack and his girlfriend, Hanni Treweek, revealed that they were looking for ballroom dancing classes in Manchester in early 2020, sparking rumours that Jack might be testing his skills out before the show! He previously told Best magazine that the dancing series would be his preference instead of Dancing on Ice and I'm a Celebrity, saying: "I'd do Strictly over any of the others. I couldn't do Dancing On Ice. If I did I'm A Celebrity I'd probably upset someone by saying something that's not PC and lose my job." 

