Where are the cast of Shameless now?

Shameless has been a staple comedy series on our TV screens since it began back in 2004. And now, luckily for us, all 11 seasons of the show are available on Netflix for us to binge all over again. The cult comedy show has seen some iconic characters come and go throughout the years, but where are they now?
If you've ever wondered what Frank, Fiona, Lip and co. are up to now – then look no further. Click through the gallery to see where some of the show's most iconic stars are today...
David Threlfall - Frank Gallagher
Leading star of the show is David Threlfall who plays Frank Gallagher – head of the Gallagher family. Frank was known for his drunken rants. But away from the show, David has had quite the impressive career. After Shameless, he appeared in the 2014 film Black Sea alongside Jude Law and has had roles in other TV shows such as Ripper Street, Troy: Fall of a City, and Code of a Killer.
MORE: Fans are saying same thing about Netflix's Selling Sunset season three