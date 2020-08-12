Inside Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's gorgeous family album

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been the picture of romance since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The Countdown star was professional dancer Pasha's celebrity partner and shortly after the series wrapped, the two confirmed they were an item. And now they're an adorable family of three.
In May last year, the happy couple announced they were expecting and then a month later, wed in Las Vegas. The husband and wife have since welcomed their adorable baby daughter Maven and are clearly enjoying family life. Click through the gallery to see their cutest family photos…
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev announce pregnancy
Rachel had the best way of announcing her and Pasha's lovely news. On the set of the Channel 4 show, the maths whizz can be seen cradling her tummy with the word 'maternity' mixed up to create a Countdown-style conundrum behind her. Cute!
