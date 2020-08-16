Downton Abbey cast and their real life partners

Downton Abbey is known for its drama and scandal. But in real life, the actors tend to live pretty normal lives. Away from the glitz and glam of the period drama, many of the actors are happily married, in relationships or have moved on from past loves. Click through the gallery to find out who some of stars real life partners are...
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh plays Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in Downton, but in real life he can be found in humble West Sussex with his wife Lucinda 'Lulu' Evans. They married in 1998 and have a son called Felix.
