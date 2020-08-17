Agatha Christie's Poirot: the cast before and after

"Hercule Poirot’s death was the end of a long creative journey for me, made all the more emotional as I had only ever wanted to play Dame Agatha’s true Poirot, the man she’d first created in The Mysterious Affair at Styles in 1920 and whose death she chronicled more than half a century later, in Curtain in 1975."
Since the show concluded, David has narrated two BBC documentaries based on the Mediterranean as well as Peter Pan Goes Wrong. He also starred as Dr Fagan in Decline and Fall, and played the Landlord in Doctor Who. He most recently voiced Kaisa in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.