We can't wait to watch the official countdown of Britain's Favourite Detective on Sunday night. Viewers have been voting in their droves to crown their favourite mystery solver from over the years and we're sure it's going to be a close call thanks to so many brilliant characters over the years.
The ITV show, which will be narrated by Gavin and Stacey star Sheridan Smith, has got us feeling nostalgic; and while there are many TV detectives out there, we've rounded up a few of our favourites to find out where they are now. Click through the gallery to take a look…
John Luther – Idris Elba
As one of the most famous actors on the planet, it's no wonder that Idris Elba as John Luther is in the running to be the favourite detective. Idris began his career working as Stringer Bell in HBO series, The Wire, before going to land roles in Hollywood films such as American Gangster and Thor.
Idris began playing Luther in 2010, and the actor recently confirmed a Luther film is on the cards. "I've maintained that I'd like to see [Luther] come to a film," he told Digital Spy and other press. "That's what I think we're headed towards, is a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen."
