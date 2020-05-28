Anita Rani and husband: see inside their sweet relationship here

After meeting as youngsters through mutual friends, Countryfile presenter Anita Rani and her partner Bhupi Rehal, who runs a tech company, tied the knot in a lavish three-day traditional Sikh ceremony over ten years ago. And it seems the couple have been the picture of marital bliss ever since.
Anita has spoken openly in the past about how the support of her husband has kept her going during times of hardship, including when she claimed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief last year. So it seems the husband and wife are each other's biggest fans – what more could you want? The former Strictly Come Dancing star often posts sweet pictures of the two of them together on social media, click through the gallery to take a look at their cutest moments...
Anita Rani's husband's birthday
To celebrate Bhupi's 40th birthday back in May, Anita posted a series of sweet pictures of the couple enjoying a romantic dinner together, while posing up a storm of course.
