Gossip Girl then and now: see how much the cast has changed over the years

Gossip Girl never gets old and we've been loving watching it from the beginning on Netflix. The popular drama stars some of TV and film's biggest names from Blake Lively to Penn Badgley as it focuses on a group of socialists and their often dramatic lives. Given the show began all the way back in 2007 and finished in 2012, running for six seasons, it's safe to say that the stars of the show have changed a bit over the years. Take a look through the gallery to see how the cast has changed since the hugely popular show was on our screens…
Blake Lively – Serena van der Woodsen
Blake Lively took the leading role in Gossip Girl as Serena van der Woodsen – the ultimate 'it' girl. Since the show, Blake has gone on to star in A Simple Favour and Green Lantern, where she met her now husband Ryan Reynolds – with whom she shares three daughters. Here's a fresh-faced Blake back in 2005, before her Serena days.
