6 Britain's Got Talents acts that had unexpected success over the years

At last, Britain's Got Talent is back! The semi-finals are here and while the show certainly looks a little different to normal, we're thrilled to have the talent show returning to our screens and we can't wait to see which lucky acts are going to make it through to the final stages of the competition.
Over the years, there have been plenty of phenomenal acts that have gone on to be crowned winners, but there have also been a number of acts that didn't win, yet equally as deserving.
To celebrate the ITV show's comeback, here at HELLO! we've taken a trip down memory to look at some of our favourite performers over the years that, although weren't reigning champions, still enjoyed plenty of success…
Susan Boyle
One of BGT's earliest success stories was Susan Boyle. The Scottish singer wowed audiences with her rendition of classic show-tune I Dreamed a Dream back in 2009. Her audition was so impressive, it became the most watched YouTube video of the year.
Despite making it to the final, Susan was beaten by Diversity, but released a debut album that went number one worldwide. The singer has sold over 19 million albums worldwide and has even won two Grammy Awards.
