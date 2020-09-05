6 Britain's Got Talents acts that had unexpected success over the years

﻿
6 Photos | Film

There have been plenty of success stories during the show's run

Francesca Shillcock
susan-boyle
At last, Britain's Got Talent is back! The semi-finals are here and while the show certainly looks a little different to normal, we're thrilled to have the talent show returning to our screens and we can't wait to see which lucky acts are going to make it through to the final stages of the competition.

Over the years, there have been plenty of phenomenal acts that have gone on to be crowned winners, but there have also been a number of acts that didn't win, yet equally as deserving.

To celebrate the ITV show's comeback, here at HELLO! we've taken a trip down memory to look at some of our favourite performers over the years that, although weren't reigning champions, still enjoyed plenty of success…

 

Susan Boyle

One of BGT's earliest success stories was Susan Boyle. The Scottish singer wowed audiences with her rendition of classic show-tune I Dreamed a Dream back in 2009. Her audition was so impressive, it became the most watched YouTube video of the year.

Despite making it to the final, Susan was beaten by Diversity, but released a debut album that went number one worldwide. The singer has sold over 19 million albums worldwide and has even won two Grammy Awards.

calum-scott
Photo: © Getty Images
Calum Scott

Singer Calum Scott appeared on Britain's Got Talent back in 2015 and although he wasn't crowned the winner – he's not been short of winning in his career. Calum sang a cover of Robyn's hit song Dancing On My Own, which received him a standing ovation from the judges.

He then went on to release the song as a single which reached number two in the charts and was one of the best-selling songs of that year. More recently, he's released a solo album and collaborated with Leona Lewis.

connie-talbot
Photo: © Getty Images
Connie Talbot

Connie Talbot famously made Amanda Holden weep during her performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow when she was just seven years old. The singer, who reached the finale of the first series, continued to enjoy success as a singer and has released four albums since her stint on the ITV show.

More recently, the singer appeared on spin-off series, America's Got Talent: The Champions.

ronan-parke
Photo: © Getty Images
Ronan Parke

Fresh-faced Ronan was just 12 years old when he became runner up in the fifth series of the show. The singer was known and loved for his renditions of musical numbers and continues to sing to this day.

More recently, he released his second original album and Christmas song in 2019 and has performed in Pantomime's across the country.

julian-smith
Photo: © ITV
Julian Smith

Saxophonist Julian Smith appeared on the show alongside Susan Boyle and Diversity, coming third in the process. Since the show, he has gone on to tour with bands such as The Stylistics and also with Diversity themselves. However, Julian's career was even successful before joining the ITV show.

Prior to 2009, the musician had performed with Spandau Ballet, Chris Rea and M People. Julian also released his own solo album in 2003.

ben-hart
Photo: © Rex
Ben Hart

Magician Ben Hart came third in last year's competition, but he is another act that has enjoyed success both since and prior to the show. Since his time on the competition, he appeared in America's Got Talent: The Champions and was due to complete his own solo tour, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Prior to BGT, he had appeared in a number of shows for the BBC including Ben Hart's Life Hacks and Killer Magic.

