Jeremy Clarkson's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the TV presenter's loved ones

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire host shared the photos on Instagram

Aisha Nozari
jeremy-on-boat-with-partner-
Photo: © Instagram
Jeremy Clarkson might be best known for his presenting work on shows like ITV classic gameshow Who Wants to be a Millionaire and, formerly, Top Gear, but he's also a family man at heart.

Every now and then the doting dad treats his millions of followers to a glimpse inside his family life, and is especially proud of his three children, Finlo, Katya and Emily, who he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain. Here are some of the TV star's best family snaps…

 

Jeremy is currently in a relationship with Lisa Hogan, and often shares photos of his partner on social media – such as this one of them enjoying a boat ride while on holiday.

clarkson-new-house-
Photo: © Instagram
It's an exciting time for the Clarkson family, who are in the process of building a brand new home, as Jeremy revealed on Instagram, sharing this incredible snap of himself and his loved ones standing amid scaffolding. 

jeremy-daughter-marathon-
Photo: © Instagram
Ever the doting dad, Jeremy can't help but share his children's milestones with his fans. Taking to Instagram with a photo of his daughter, he proudly announced that she was running the New York marathon.

jeremy-daughter-engagement-
Photo: © Instagram
And when it comes to milestones – nothing is quite as exciting as the news that your daughter has got engaged!

jeremy-daughter-birthday-
Photo: © Instagram
Doting dad Jeremy shared another photo of his daughter on her birthday – how sweet!

jeremy-lisa-holiday-
Photo: © Instagram
Another photo of the Top Gear host and Lisa enjoying the sunshine while on holiday.

jeremy-daughter-bike-ride-
Photo: © Instagram
Nothing like a father-daughter bike ride to pass the time on a sunny day!

jeremy-on-fathers-day-
Photo: © Instagram
Jeremy might not have had all three children together on Father's Day, but he was lucky enough to celebrate with daughters Katya and Emily!

jeremy-pet-dog-
Photo: © Instagram
It's not all about human family members – Jeremy also posts about his beloved pet dog.

