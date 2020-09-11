﻿
7 Photos | Film

Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Meet the Gogglebox family members you never see on the show

Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show
Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Emmy Griffiths
gogglebox-izzi-children
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Sometimes, it feels like the stars of Gogglebox are our family members because we spend so much time with them in their living rooms! However, plenty of the cast have youngsters who don't appear on the show - but often feature on their social media channels.

See the cutest snaps of the children of Gogglebox here... 

Izzi Warner 

Izzi has two beautiful children, a son Bobby and daughter, Bessie, and often shares snaps of them. She recently shared a picture of them in lockdown, with Bessie looking grumpily at the camera, and jokingly captioned it: "Face you make when you’re fed up of lockdown life. These two little darlings brighten my day every day." 

gglebox-izzy-1
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

She also celebrated Mother's Day with a beautiful snap of herself in bed with her young son and baby daughter, writing: "Mother’s Day everyone! This isn’t what we had planned for today but there’s no place I’d rather be...and I’m not moving all day. Thinking of everyone who isn’t seeing their mum today for whatever reason sending you lots of love. Hopefully next Mother’s Day we will be back out celebrating together." 

gglbox-izzy-son
3/7

Last year, Izzi celebrated an emotional milestone for little Bobby that all parents can relate to - his first day of school! Sharing a snap of him in his school uniform, she wrote: "And just like that he’s starting school. Took it all in his stride like I knew he would, I have no idea how I have got so lucky to have such an amazing little boy." 

siddiqui-family
4/7

Baasit Siddiqui 

Baasit shares two beautiful children, Amelia and Theodore, with his wife Melissa, and often shares snaps of them on the Instagram account he shares with his fellow Gogglebox stars, brother Umar and dad Sid. Sharing a picture of his wife and children, he wrote: "Lots of family fun with these lovely people. Got to love your daily family walk when the weathers this nice." 

gogglebox-siddiqui
5/7

The family also recently welcomed a new member of their family - a new puppy! Sharing a photo of little Amelia with their adorable pet, he wrote: "Say hi to the newest member of the Siddiqui household. Alfie Siddiqui is settling in nicely." 

tom-malone
6/7

The Malones 

Tom and Julie are grandparents! While their daughter doesn't appear on the show, she has three young children, and Tom Jr often shares snaps of himself with his niece and nephews, Saoirse, Brogan and Harley. In one snap, he posed with his niece and wrote: "Saoirse wanted a photo shoot #UncleDuties." 

tom-jr-nephew
7/7

Tom Jr also posted several photos from a birthday party and a christening, writing: "Some pictures from my niece Saoirse’s birthday (very happy with her ballerina necklace), and from my nephew Harley Scott’s Christening." Tom and Julie's daughter, who is a nurse, also previously shared a snap of her dad with her little trio, writing: "Always smiling with Grandad. We are so lucky to live with my parents at a time like this. Being a single mum who is a critical care nurse I would have really struggled to continue working during this pandemic had it not been for my parents looking after the rascals for me." 

