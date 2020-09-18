﻿
10 Photos | Film

Dancing on Ice 2021: the rumoured line-up so far

Who do you think will star in Dancing on Ice next year?

Dancing on Ice 2021: the rumoured line-up so far
Dancing on Ice 2021: the rumoured line-up so far

Photo: © Getty Images
Dancing on Ice is returning in January 2021, despite concerns the close-contact show may not go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic. ITV confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back for series 13 in the not too distant future, and although we still have a few months to wait, rumours are circling about the potential new celebrity line-up.

So who will be taking to the ice in the next series of the popular reality show? Find out all of the stars who could be competing...

 

Billie Faiers

Former TOWIE star Billie is the latest celeb rumoured to be joining the line-up and was reportedly spotted heading to DOI auditions back in July. If she does take to the ice rink in January, she'll be following in former co-star Gemma Collins' footsteps, who competed in 2019 with professional Matt Evers.

MORE: 9 of the worst Dancing on Ice accidents of all time, from Joe Swash to Vanessa Bauer

doi-wayne-bridge
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Wayne Bridge

No stranger to reality TV, Wayne Bridge – husband to Frankie Bridge – has already enjoyed success on I'm A Celebrity. Now, he's reportedly set to join DOI next year, with his wife – who came second on Strictly in 2014 – already claiming he'll be the one to beat. "Wayne is good at everything he does… annoyingly," she told the Daily Star. "So I’m sure he’ll be great at Dancing on Ice."

doi-denise-van-outen
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Denise van Outen

TV favourite Denise van Outen has reportedly signed a deal worth around £40,000 to appear on the 2021 series. Denise has been tipped as a frontrunner on the show, given her extensive dance and theatre experience.

doi-jason-donovan
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Jason Donovan

Neighbours star Jason Donovan has reportedly joined the line-up, ten years after he appeared on rival show Strictly Come Dancing. If he does and we don't see a routine to Especially for You, we'll be extremely disappointed!

doi-colin-jackson
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Colin Jackson

What would a DOI line-up be without an Olympian? Another star who has already appeared on Strictly, Olympic sprinter Colin Jackson has reportedly signed on the dotted line to take part in DOI 2021. According to a report in The Sun, competitive Colin is determined to win after missing out on the glitterball trophy.

MORE: What is DOI presenter Holly Willoughby's net worth? 

doi-rebekah-vardy
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy is reported to have auditioned for the show to escape the stress of her on-going court battle with Coleen Rooney – and is said to have scooped herself a £50,000 paycheck! 

doi-faye-brookes
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Faye Brookes

If Faye Brookes does appear on Dancing on Ice, it will be her first major TV appearance since she left Coronation Street last year. According to a report in The Sun, bosses are over the moon she's signed up for the show.

doi-luke-trottman
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Luke Trotman

Of course, a Love Island star is rumoured to be joining the line-up, it wouldn't be DOI without one! Luke – who came second with girlfriend Siannise Fudge during LI's last series – would be following in the footsteps of previous Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

MORE: Dancing on Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean address show's 'curse'

doi-alex-george
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Dr Alex George

Could we have two Love Island stars appear on the same series of DOI? Of course we can! Alex also reportedly auditioned for the show in July, and after battling on the NHS frontline throughout COVID-19 and the tragic passing of his younger brother, DOI could be just what the doctor ordered…

doi-baga-chipz
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Baga Chipz

We have everything crossed that RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz will take to the ice in January. If so, Baga would become the first drag queen to compete on the show – just imagine the costumes! 

