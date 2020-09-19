﻿
6 Photos | Film

Britain's Got Talent: where are the child stars now?

BGT has given us some memorable performances over the years

Britain's Got Talent: where are the child stars now?
Britain's Got Talent: where are the child stars now?

Jenni McKnight
bgt-judges
Photo: © ITV
Britain's Got Talent has been a huge platform for many child stars who have graced its stage over the years, launching them into the public domain and giving them a chance at stardom. 

And while we may remember how adorable some of them were when they first auditioned as children – they're all grown-up now! 

Let's take a look at some of the most memorable child stars of BGT

george-sampson
Photo: © Getty Images
George Sampson

Probably one of the most recognisable child stars in BGT history, George Sampson has come a long way since he won the second series in 2008 after wowing judges with his dancing skills and a knockout routine to the tune of Singin' in the Rain. Aged just 14 at the time, George is now 27 years old!

Since his breakout performance, George tried his hand at music, releasing his debut single Get Up On The Dance Floor shortly after his big win. Now, the street dancer has added a string of TV work to his impressive CV, appearing in Waterloo Road, Casualty and Emmerdale.

George has also appeared in West Ends shows and in the film Streetdance 3D alongside dance groups Diversity and Flawless.

connie-talbot
Photo: © Getty Images
Connie Talbot

Who can forget little Connie Talbot? Just six years old when she auditioned for the first series of BGT in 2007, Connie is now a stunning 19-year-old. For her audition, she performed a sweet rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, which brought judge Amanda Holden to tears.  

After reaching the BGT final, Connie released her debut album Over the Rainbow, which proved an immediate hit in 2007. She followed it up with a Christmas record and Holiday Magic album.

Then in 2014, Connie released an EP called Gravity, and a DVD of her Beautiful World tour was also released.

Her latest album, Matters To Me, was released digitally in 2016, and she is still writing and performing across her various social media channels.

ronan-parke
Photo: © Getty Images
Ronan Parke

Ronan auditioned for BGT when he was just 11 years old in 2011 and made it all the way to the finals, finishing runner-up in the fifth series.

After the series ended, Ronan, now 22, went on to sign a record deal with Simon Cowell and released a self-titled album of cover songs, and the single A Thousand Miles.

In 2018, he released a single titled No Love (Like First Love) followed by an original album titled Found My Way and a Christmas single titled Cheers.

jack-carroll
Jack Carroll

Jack Carroll is one of our favourite child comedians to grace the BGT stage. He auditioned for the seventh series in 2013 when he was just 14, finishing runner-up to shadow theatre troupe Attraction. 

Since then, he has appeared in numerous TV roles, landing spots on David Walliams' comedy Big School, BBC show Doctors and Sky series Trollied. He also got a stint on Live At The Apollo and in 2012 he won a Pride of Britain award.

Jack, now 21, has cerebral palsy, and often talks about it as part of his act. In 2019, he returned to BGT: The Champions with jokes about clubbing and being a football fan.

bars-and-melody
Bars and Melody

Singing and rapping duo Leondre 'Bars' Devries and Charlie 'Melody' Lenehan finished in third place in season eight of BGT in 2014.

During their audition, they were automatically sent into the semi-finals after Simon Cowell made them his 'golden buzzer' act.

Following their stint on the ITV show, Bars and Melody released their debut studio album 143 on 21 August 2015, which debuted at number four in the UK charts. 

Now 19 and 21, the duo are still the best of friends. Last year, they made it to the finale of BGT: The Champions with a performance of original song Waiting for the Sun. In March, they released their fourth studio album Sadboi.

