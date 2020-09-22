Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back, and we are so excited! Season 11 of the hit show will see 12 new bakers battle it out for that coveted cake tray – but just how successful were the series' winners since the show's creation in 2010? Take a look back at the Bake Off winners, and where they are now…
Edd Kimber – series one
Edd is still a keen baker and a food writer, and recently opened up about celebrating the ten-year anniversary since winning Bake Off! He said: "What a wild 10 years it’s been... Through determination and a lot of very hard work I’m so very proud of what I’ve achieved over these past ten years, all I ever wanted to do was encourage people, to help them bake and enjoy this thing I’m so passionate about.
"Through my books, my website, my magazine work and of course this Instagram account I’m really honoured you’re all still turning to me for all your baking needs."