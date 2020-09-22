﻿
10 Photos | Film

Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

Find out what the GBBO winners have been up to

Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?
You're reading

Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

1/10
Next

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll reveal daughter's comic book-inspired name
Emmy Griffiths
bake-off
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

The Great British Bake Off is finally back, and we are so excited! Season 11 of the hit show will see 12 new bakers battle it out for that coveted cake tray – but just how successful were the series' winners since the show's creation in 2010? Take a look back at the Bake Off winners, and where they are now…

Edd Kimber – series one          

Edd is still a keen baker and a food writer, and recently opened up about celebrating the ten-year anniversary since winning Bake Off! He said: "What a wild 10 years it’s been... Through determination and a lot of very hard work I’m so very proud of what I’ve achieved over these past ten years, all I ever wanted to do was encourage people, to help them bake and enjoy this thing I’m so passionate about.

READ: Candice Brown confirms split from husband Liam after two years of marriage

"Through my books, my website, my magazine work and of course this Instagram account I’m really honoured you’re all still turning to me for all your baking needs." 

bake-off-1
Photo: © PA
2/10

Joanne Wheatley – series two

Joanne Wheatley won Great British Bake Off in 2011, which led to her opening her own cookery school. Joanne released two cookery books, A Passion For Baking and Home Baking, and has written for various food publications, as well as The Sun.

bake-off-2
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

John Whaite – series three

John Whaite won the 2012 series of the Great British Bake Off at just 23, and impressed fans by achieving it all while studying for his degree at Manchester University. From his success on the show, John has gone on to have regular baking segments on Lorraine, and presented ITV daytime cooking show Chopping Block. He also opened his own Kitchen Cookery School in Lancashire in 2015.

bake-off-7
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Frances Quinn – series four

Frances Quinn was crowned the Great British Bake Off winner in 2013, and has since gone on to release a cookery book, Quinntessential Baking. Frances' recipes feature on BBC Good Food and she has even appeared in Vogue. 

bake-off-6
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Nancy Birtwhistle – series five

Grandmother-of-eight Nancy has been busy since winning the show in series five, and has her own website full of baking tips and recipes. She has also written about her journey since winning the show, which she called "the most difficult thing I have ever undertaken in my life, but equally the most enjoyable". Nancy enjoys visiting France and trains dogs. She is so a good at it that she even entered her own dog, Meg, into Crufts!

bake-off-nadiya
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Nadiya Hussain – series six

Possibly the series that made Bake Off a beloved household name, Nadiya rose from a nervous baker to a winner who had us all in floods of tears with her amazing speech after being crowned the champion of the Bake Off tent.

READ: Paul Hollywood made all of the bakers cry after tricky challenge on GBBO

Since then, she has gone from strength to strength with several TV shows including Nadiya's Family Favourites and Nadiya's British Food Adventure, has released several cookbooks, most recently Time to Eat, and even has her own Homeware range, BlissHome.

Loading the player...
7/10

Candice Brown - series seven

Candice has come a long way from her job as a PE teacher before winning Bake Off! She has starred on Dancing on Ice, returned to Bake Off for a special episode, The Great New Year's Bake Off, and also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind. She also recently became the owner of a pub, The Green Man. Speaking about the pub, she said: "It will be a good old fashioned pub, good pub grub, warming and hearty. A resurgence in the things we miss about our old pubs."

bake-off-sophie
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Sophie Faldo - series eight

Sophie quietly and confidently worked her way up to win the 2017 series, but admitted that the experience wasn't an entirely pleasant one, telling the Huffington Post: "I'd love to propagate this idea that it's all bunting and rainbows but although the show itself is all lovely and very positive... [there's] pressure. I'm freelance and trying to carve a career and that's just as difficult regardless of where you became famous. The end point is always the same, it's always that pressure that you feel going on."

READ: Fancy battling bread week? Ex Bake Off winner John Whaite shares a monkey bread recipe that is sure to earn you star baker

Sophie has now launched a business, Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes, where she makes beautiful bespoke baked goods for weddings and other special occasions – and they look gorgeous!

rahul
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Rahul Mandal - series nine

Everyone fell in love with Rahul as the scientist from Yorkshire who slowly grew in confidence after thinking himself not good enough to be in the tent. However, although Rahul enjoyed a good few TV appearances following his big win, he went back to his day job and is continuing to work at the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

READ: It's been revealed that Paul Hollywood earns a whopping nine times more than his Bake Off co-stars

He does have 120k followers on Instagram now though, and keeps his adoring fans up to date with his latest recipes on there. Never change, Rahul!

bake-off-winner-1
10/10

David Atherton

Since winning Bake Off, David has released his first cook book, aptly named My First Cookbook, and has a food for fitness column for The Guardian. He also recently got engaged to his partner, Nik! Sharing a snap of the pair smiling, David wrote: "I’m not sure I actually asked the question because I was basically crying so much. I didn’t have a plan B so I’m glad he said yes. The smiles on our faces say it all, AND Nik is speechless as he says he’s still processing (the first time ever I’m one step ahead of this guy)." 

He continued: "This moment is especially special because it seems so surreal. Growing up both Nik and I didn’t think we’d ever be able to legally and publicly celebrate our commitment. We need to keep fighting for all those living in places where this isn’t possible or where there is hostility. Love wins." 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.