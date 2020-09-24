It's that time of year again! The excitement for Dancing On Ice is certainly building now that ITV have announced a number of celebrities that will be taking to the ice in the new year.
With Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning as presenters, and expert panellists Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo also coming back, the new series is going to be exactly what we need in these current times.
But first things first, we need some celebrities! So far, a number of exciting names such Jason Donovan and Myleene Klass have been revealed as part of the line-up. We'll be keeping you updated with the full line-up as it's announced.
Myleene Klass
Musician and presenter Myleene Klass was announced as the first celebrity taking to the ice for the new series, and we can't help but think she's going to go far!
Posting on Instagram, Myleene couldn't hide her excitement on joining. She wrote: "I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice.
"My girls have always wanted me to do this but I've always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!
"Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I'm up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!"
