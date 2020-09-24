﻿
Dancing On Ice 2021: see the confirmed line-up so far here!

The show will return to ITV in the new year

See inside Meghan Markle's gorgeous living room
Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © Getty Images
It's that time of year again! The excitement for Dancing On Ice is certainly building now that ITV have announced a number of celebrities that will be taking to the ice in the new year.

With Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning as presenters, and expert panellists Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo also coming back, the new series is going to be exactly what we need in these current times.

But first things first, we need some celebrities! So far, a number of exciting names such Jason Donovan and Myleene Klass have been revealed as part of the line-up. We'll be keeping you updated with the full line-up as it's announced.

Click through the gallery to see the confirmed famous faces announced so far…

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2021 rumoured contestants

 

Myleene Klass

Musician and presenter Myleene Klass was announced as the first celebrity taking to the ice for the new series, and we can't help but think she's going to go far!

Posting on Instagram, Myleene couldn't hide her excitement on joining. She wrote: "I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice.

"My girls have always wanted me to do this but I've always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

"Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I'm up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!"

MORE: Myleene Klass' controversial engagement cake will divide the nation

Photo: © ITV
Joe Warren-Plant

The second celebrity to be added to the Dancing On Ice family was Emmerdale actor Joe Warren-Plant.

After being revealed on This Morning by presenter Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Joe expressed his joy to be taking to the ice, and also admitted he's looking forward to the glitz and glam of the show.

"I'm super excited. I'm glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It's a new challenge, I've never done anything like it before, so super excited."

When asked about the show's iconic costumes, the actor said: "I can't wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it's all part of the fun."

MORE: Phillip Schofield fights back tears on This Morning as he admits mental health struggles

Photo: © Getty Images
Denise van Outen

She's no stranger to showing off her performing skills thanks to her time on Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer in recent years, so we have a feeling Denise is going to be one to watch!

After the news was announced on Loose Women, the star gushed about the upcoming series: "I'm really excited," she said. "I can dance, I can move, so that is going to help me a bit," Denise added.

"But being on the ice is completely different, and I think even the pro skaters, even pro dancers that have tried ice skating say it's completely different.

"If I can marry the two I should be alright, but I don't know. The thing is as I've got older I'm not as confident on the ice as I would've been when I was younger, so that's against me a little bit."

Photo: © ITV
Faye Brooks

Coronation Street actor Faye Brooks was revealed as the fourth contestant live on Lorraine on Thursday morning, and we can't to see her moves!

She told Lorraine Kelly: "This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character… Just being me – Faye!"

Speaking about former Corrie colleagues, Jane Danson and Brooke Vincent who have both previously taken part in Dancing on Ice, Faye said: "As soon as this interview is over I can contact them but I've obviously had to keep this to myself.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly announces big changes to morning show

"It's the biggest secret I've kept in my life! I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She'll be my first text message after I've finished this interview."

Jason Donovan

Stage and screen legend Jason Donovan is joining the team and we think he's going to be AMAZING. Appearing on This Morning, the actor and singer told Phillip and Holly he was thrilled to be involved and that he's a "big fan" of winter sports.

MORE: Jason Donovan shares some bad news with his fans

"With a show like this you really have to dedicate and work hard at it," he said. "[I also have] the opportunity to spend Sunday night with you guys!"

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

