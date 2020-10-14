﻿
Inside Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers family photo album

The two brothers have become very popular from the show

harry-and-sue
Photo: © Instagram
Thanks to their time on popular daytime show Garden Rescue and their horticultural expertise that won them the gold prize twice at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, Harry and David Rich have become household names.

Affectionately known as the Rich Brothers, the pair work on many projects together. They run their own project company Rich Landscapes, whose clientele includes huge brands from Chanel, Jack Wills and luxury hotel Heckfield Place in Hampshire, and have even published a book together.

Away from their professional careers however, the brothers clearly have a close bond and often spend time together with their families. Click through the gallery to see their gorgeous family album...

 

Harry Rich's wife

Harry lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his wife Sue and their daughter Indigo. Before their adorable daughter arrived, Harry posted this gorgeous picture of the couple outside in their garden. In the caption, the 32-year-old revealed his wife's plans to open her own yoga studio.

harry-and-indigo
Photo: © Instagram
Harry Rich daughter

Harry and Sue welcomed their adorable daughter, Indigo, six months ago. The proud dad has posted a number of snaps of the little one since her birth, including this gorgeous one of Harry relaxing on a sofa with little Indigo perched on his lap. The father-of-one captioned the post: "Saturday morning Indigo."

harry-rich-and-dog
Photo: © Instagram
Harry Rich

What's a family without a dog? Harry posted this picture of the family's pet pooch, a black Labrador, with the caption: "Always worth getting an extra large dog bed."

david-rich
Photo: © Instagram
David Rich

Harry younger brother David, 29, lives a fair bit away from his brother in his flat in East London. However, before coronavirus struck, David headed to Wales to isolate with his brother. He told The Times: "I spent the week before the lockdown in Wales. As soon as I got back to London I thought: 'There's no point me being here.' It was a lucky escape."

david-and-partner
Photo: © Instagram
David Rich partner

David lives with his fiancé Tamara. However, Tamara ventured over to Australia just before lockdown ahead of their nuptials that were supposed to be going ahead. David revealed: "I was supposed to be going to Australia in a month to get married. My fiancée is over there now." Let's hope they're reunited soon!

harry-and-david-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Harry and David's brotherly bond

Given the brothers work together so closely, it's no wonder they have a close relationship. The two are often pictured together – usually in their gardens! – relaxing. This post shows them taking a break in their beautiful outdoor space.

harry-and-david-throwback
Photo: © Instagram
Harry and David throwback

It seems that being outside with nature has always been something the brothers have enjoyed. This throwback pictures sees the two shovelling hay in their childhood home, Wales. How lovely!

harry-and-david-garden-rescue
Harry and David Garden Rescue

The brothers work together on garden rescue to turn hopeful participants gardens in their dream space. Here, the brothers can be seen working hard transforming an outdoor space – complete with their signature outside gear, too!

