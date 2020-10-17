You might like...
-
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: see the complete line-up here
-
Ruth Langsford surprises mum with most beautiful gift
Ruth Langsford's mum is one lucky lady – she's about to receive the most beautiful bouquet of flowers! MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare...
-
Remembering Strictly Come Dancing stars who have died
-
Tess Daly dazzles in seriously unique dress for Strictly 2020 launch
Strictly Come Dancing returned with a bang on Saturday night for the spectacular 2020 series launch show. All eyes were on Tess Daly as she joined...
-
Exclusive: Shirley Ballas on how she's losing 20lbs for Strictly
Shirley Ballas met up with HELLO! this week to talk about everything from lockdown weight gain, counselling and the upcoming season of Strictly Come...