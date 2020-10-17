﻿
4 Photos | Film

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebrity pairs announced in fabulous launch episode

Strictly season is back!

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebrity pairs announced in fabulous launch episode
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebrity pairs announced in fabulous launch episode

1/4
Next

Nicole Kidman reveals amazing chemistry with this star - and it's not her husband Keith Urban!
Aisha Nozari
glitterball-
Photo: © BBC
1/4

Strictly Come Dancing is officially back for 2020, and this year is already shaping up to be one of the best yet!

With the very first episode airing on Saturday, the cast of the beloved BBC show are back in force, and the celebrity pairings are being revealed one by one.

Follow us live as we announce which professional dancers have been paired with this year's stellar line-up of celebs…

jo-and-caro-
2/4

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

Did someone say Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe?

That's right! The 60-year-old actress will be under the show-stopping teachings of Johannes this season, and we're sure the pair are going to rustle up some serious magic in the weeks to come. Watch this space!

aljaz-
3/4

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec

It's official: Clara and Aljaž are going to be dancing side-by-side this year!

The BBC Radio 1 DJ looked thrilled as her partner was read out, and it's clear why – no one moves quite like Aljaž!

Speaking on Greg James' Breakfast Show last month, Clara revealed that she's  hoping her time on the show will be a bit of "escapism" for her.

"As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!" she said. 

giovanni-
4/4

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice 

You heard right, Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice have been paired up for Strictly 2020! 

It's a match made in heaven if you ask us. 

Ranvir made a hilarious comment on Good Morning Britain about her dancing skills last month after Piers Morgan asked her: "Can you dance?"

Ranvir responded: "I don't know, we'll find out. I've danced at weddings. I am very thrilled to be on it, I'm worried about the sleep deprivation."

Don't worry, Ranvir, Giovanni will have you in tip-top shape in no time! 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.