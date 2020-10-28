You might like...
-
Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show
-
Gogglebox star Lee in hysterics over major misunderstanding with best pal Jenny
Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee are two of our favourite members of the Channel 4 show's cast - but not everyone watching the programme was aware...
-
Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?
-
What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?
-
Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, Harry Redknapp, more