﻿
8 Photos | Film

Where is the cast of Once Upon a Time now? 

What happened to the stars after they got their happily ever afters?

Where is the cast of Once Upon a Time now? 
You're reading

Where is the cast of Once Upon a Time now? 

1/8
Next

Death in Paradise gives hopeful update on season ten release date 
Emmy Griffiths
Loading the player...
1/8

Once Upon a Time is one of Netflix's most popular imports, and it's easy to see why! The show, which began in 2011, follows Emma, a young woman who visits the town of Storybrook at the insistence of her son, who is determined that the residents are characters from fairytales. 

MORE: Where is the cast of Twilight now?

The series was a huge success, and ran for seven series before concluding in 2018. So what have the cast been up to since saying goodbye to Storybrook? Find out here...

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Jennifer Morrison - Emma Swan 

As the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, Jennifer's character broke the curse and freed the fairytale characters from Storybrook. Surely nothing else could top that, right?

READ: Gossip Girl then and now: see how much the cast has changed over the years

Jennifer bowed out of the show in season six, while appearing for a final cameo in the finale. Since leaving OUAT, the Chosen One herself has starred as Cassidy in This Is Us, Juliet Huddy in Margot Robbie film Bombshell, and voiced Catwoman in Batman: Hush. 

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Lana Parrilla - Regina

The Evil Queen herself became a firm fan favourite despite being the big bad of season one, eventually winning the hearts of Storybrook - and the viewers - with her reformed (yet still very sassy) ways. Since leaving Regina with her happily ever after, Lana has starred in Shia LeBeouf film The Tax Collector, and is set to feature in season two of Why Women Kill. 

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Ginnifer Goodwin - Snow White 

As Emma's mother, Snow White had the tricky job of being a parent to someone who is exactly her age, but eventually settles down with her unusual family dynamic living happily ever after. In real life, Ginnifer has been non-stop as the star and executive producer of I Am Somebody's Child. She also appeared in The Twilight Zone and Heartstrings. 

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Josh Dallas - Prince Charming

Snow's husband Charming finally gets the happy ending he always deserved (after spending a couple of decades in a coma, and so on), settling down happily with Snow, his daughter Emma and their baby son, Neil. 

MORE: Modern Family: you won't believe how much cast have changed over the years

Since the show, Josh's career couldn't be better, as he landed a lead role in the hit supernatural show Manifest. The series follows a group of plane passengers who arrive at their destination to discover that their flight has been missing for five years. 

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Colin O'Donoghue - Captain Hook 

Captain Hook finds happiness with Emma in season six, while another version of him from a parallel world (it's a long story), manages to reunite with his daughter Alice in season seven. Since playing all the different versions of Hook, Colin has starred in Trollhunters and 3Below: Tales of Arcadia as Douxie. Like Ginnifer, he also starred in Heartstrings.

READ: Where are the cast of Gilmore Girls now?

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Robert Carlyle - Mr Gold

Robert's iconic turn as Rumpelstiltskin AKA the elusive Mr Gold concluded in season six, which saw the anti-hero (and sometimes downright villain) finally at peace with his wife, Belle. Since completing the series, Robert has made a triumphant return to British television with The War of the Worlds and Cobra. He also played John Lennon in the Richard Curtis film, Yesterday. 

once upon a time 2020
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Jared S. Gilmore - Henry 

Though we first met Henry when he was a little boy, Jared is now 20-years-old, how time flies! The star, who played Emma's precocious son Henry, has since appeared to have taken a break from acting. However, he has been a member of the Overwatch League team Atlanta Reign as a streamer since 2019. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.