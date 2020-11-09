Francesca ShillcockWho are the cast of Downton Abbey's partners are in real life? Find out all here...
1/11
Downton Abbey is known for its drama and scandal. But in real life, the actors tend to live pretty normal lives. Away from the glitz and glam of the period drama, many of the actors are happily married, in relationships or have moved on from past loves.
Click through the gallery to find out who some of stars real life partners are...
Elizabeth McGovern's character may be married to an Earl in Downton, but in real life she's married to Simon Curtis. Simon works as a film director and credits include My Week with Marilyn and Woman in Gold.
In 2014, Lily James began dating actor Matt Smith, who is best known for playing the Doctor and Prince Phillip in Netflix's The Crown. Last year, the couple called it quits, reportedly due to hectic schedules.
Dan is a happily married man with three children (aw!). Dan married South African jazz singer Susie Harriet in 2009 and welcomed their first child Willow that same year. They later welcomed their son Aubrey in 2012 and then Eden in 2016.
Dame Maggie Smith has been married twice. Her first husband was actor Robert Stephens. The two married in 1967 and welcomed two sons, Chris and Toby, before their divorce in 1975.
Maggie then married playwright Alan Beverley Cross that same year, but sadly he later died in 1998. Maggie, who also has five grandchildren, hasn't remarried since.
7/11
Allen Leech
Irish actor Allen Leech is best known for his role in Downton as Tom Branson. Away from the spotlight, however, he can found at home with his wife Jessica Blair Herman, who is also an actress.
The pair got engaged in 2018 and married the following year in California. At the Downton Abbey premiere in September 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.
8/11
Joanne Froggatt
Joanne married her long-term partner James Cannon, who works as an IT consultant, in a romantic Oxford ceremony in 2012. Together, the pair lived in Buckinghamshire and even set up their own production company called Run It.
This was the case for Laura Carmichael when she began dating co-star Michael C. Fox (who plays Andrew Parker in drama) in 2018.
10/11
Jim Carter
Jim Carter is another Downton ctor who is married to a co-star, however they met well before the show. Jim married actress Imelda Staunton (who appeared in the film) in 1983 after meeting during a theatre production of Guys and Dolls.
Together they one daughter Bessie, born in 1993. The couple live in London and even have a pet pooch named Molly.
11/11
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode appeared in the show towards the end of its run, playing Henry Talbot. The actor married his long-term partner Sophie Dymoke in 2014 after being in a relationship for almost ten years.
Together they have three children: daughters Matilda, aged 11, Teddie, aged 7, and a son Ralph, aged five.