Where are the cast of Sister, Sister now?

The show was huge back in the day

Francesca Shillcock
Netflix delighted plenty of nostalgic nineties kids recently after they started streaming popular teen comedy Sister, Sister.

For those unfamiliar, the show follows twin sisters Tia and Tamera, who were separated at birth and then reunited before becoming inseparable.

The comedy was so popular it ran for six seasons over five years and launched the careers of many of its young stars. So where are they now? Click through the gallery to find out…

 

Tia Mowry

Playing one half of the show's leading duo was Tia Mowry playing Tia Landry. In Sister, Sister, Tia was living with her adoptive mum Lisa when she came across her twin, Tamera whilst out shopping for new clothes.

Since the show, Tia and her sister went on to appear in other shows and TV films such as Twitches, Seventeen Again and their own reality show Tia & Tamera. Tia is married with two children.

Tamera Mowry

Tamera played Tamera Campbell, a young boy-crazy girl who in many ways was the opposite to her twin. Tamera lived with her adoptive father Ray in the suburbs before reuniting with her sister, Tia.

In real life, Tamera went on to enjoy acting success alongside Tia as well as solo. From 2013, Tamera become a co-host of daytime talk show The Real. Like her sister, the actress is also married with two children.

Jackee Harry

Jackee played Lisa Landry, Tia's adoptive mother in the hit comedy. Prior to her time on the show, Jackee was known for her role in TV series 227 from 1985 until 1990, for which she was award an Emmy Award.

She's also had a successful Broadway career. More recently, Jackee is known for appearing in Netflix's Family Reunion and has made appearances in Glee, 2 Broke Girls and K.C Undercover.

Tim Reid

Playing Tamera's adoptive father was Tim Reid. Like Jackee, Tim had an established career as an actor before joining the comedy. He was best known for appearing in Frank's Place, which earned him a number of accolades, as well as appearing in shows such as Simon & Simon and The Richard Pryor Show.

More recently, he's appeared in a number of TV movies such as A Welcome Home Christmas and in popular shows like Grey's Anatomy.

Marques Houston

Playing the annoying younger neighbour of Tia and Tamera was Marques Houston. As well as continuing his acting career after shooting to fame on the show, Marques also pursued a music career and has released six albums. In recent years he's turned to film producing and has written and producer over ten films.

RonReaco Lee

RonReaco played Tyreke Scott, Tia's boyfriend in the final two seasons of the show. Away from the show, RonReaco went on to appear in Moesha, The Shield and Monk. Most recently, he's known for starring in LeBron James-produced show Survivor's Remorse.

Deon Richmond

Deon played Tamera's boyfriend Jordan. Deon had a number of roles before starring in Sister, Sister such as The Cosby Show, The Parent 'Hood and Getting By. His last acting role came in 2014 with a small role in the TV show Psych.

