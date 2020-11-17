Gilmore Girls is a classic and we never tire of watching re-runs on Netflix. The show, which ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, tells the story of single mum Lorelai and her daughter, Rory and all the goings-on in the fictional town of Stars Hollow.
But what about their families in real life? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the stars of the show and their children.
Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel took on the role of Rory, the 16-year-old daughter of Lorelai who often acts beyond her years. During the show's run, Alexis was in a relationship with her co-star Milo Ventimiglia for a number of years. In 2012, she began dating actor Vincent Kartheiser and the pair tied the knot in 2014.
A year later, it was announced that the husband and wife had welcomed their first child, a son.
