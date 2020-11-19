Gossip Girl fans have been bingeing the entire box set thanks to its arrival on Netflix. The iconic series, which stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and more, first aired back in 2007 and told the stories of young, glamorous socialites in New York.
But what about their lives away from the screen? Many of the show's stars have grown up a fair bit and even started families of their own. Click through the gallery to find out more…
The couple have also started their own family and in 2015, welcomed their first child, a daughter Arlo Day Brody. More recently, Leighton and Adam welcomed their second child, a son, in September 2020.
Penn Badgley
Taking on the role of Dan Humphrey was, of course, Penn Badgley. As well as securing success in other recent hit show, You, Penn has also recently welcomed a child.
After dating Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz in the past, Penn met his now wife, Domino Kirke, in 2014. In September 2020, the couple announced they had welcomed their first child, a son.
Kelly Rutherford
Another star of the show that has gone on to start their own family is Kelly Rutherford, who played Blake Lively's on-screen mum Lily van der Woodsen. Kelly married her first husband in June 2001 but divorced six months later.
In 2006, she married German businessman Daniel Giersch and gave birth to their first child, Hermes Gustaf Daniel Giersch, later that year. Two years later, while she was pregnant with their second child, the pair called it quits and fought a custody battle. In June 2009, their second child, a daughter Helena, was born.
Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford is yet to become a dad, but has been romantically linked to other actors and celebrities in the past including Carrie Underwood, Ashley Greene and Rachelle Goulding.
More recently, the Boys actor was in a relationship with Rebecca Rittenhouse, but called it quits last year.
Jessica played the role of Vanessa Adams, the childhood best friend of Dan (Penn Badgley). It seems as if congratulations are in order as the actress revealed in September 2020 that she expecting her first child! The actress is married to Canadian professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson.
Matthew Settle
Matthew plays Rufus Humphrey, the father of Dan and Jenny. In real life, the actor has one daughter, Aven, born in 2009, with his wife Naama Nativ. However, the couple called it quits in 2011.
Kaylee DeFer
Kaylee played Ivy Dickens, a distant relative of the Van der Woodsens. The actress married musician Michael Fitzpatrick in July 2015, two years after they welcomed their first child, a son named Theodore.
In 2017, the husband and wife then had a second son, Sebastian, and in 2019 welcomed their third child, Remy.