﻿
9 Photos | Film

9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Take a trip down memory lane...

9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
You're reading

9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

1/9
Next

The Hit List's Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside
Francesca Shillcock
carol-thatcher
Photo: © Rex
1/9

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returned this month and while the show looks a little different this year, due to taking place at a historic castle in Wales rather than the depth of the Australian jungle, we are loving it just as much.

The return of the ITV reality show, fronted by the beloved Ant and Dec, has made us here at HELLO! feeling nostalgic. Without further ado, here's nine celebrities you forgot took part over the years...

MORE: Which star is being paid the most on I'm a Celebrity?

Carol Thatcher

Viewers may be learning more about Carol Thatcher recently due to her being portrayed in the recent series of The Crown, but did you know the daughter of the late Prime Minister's in fact entered the jungle for series five?

In 2005 Carol travelled Down Under for the show, and not only impressed other contestants but won the popularity of viewers and she was crowned Queen of the Jungle. 

myleen-klass
Photo: © Rex
2/9

Myleene Klass 

Former Hear'Say singer turned TV and radio presenter Myleene Klass headed to the jungle way back in 2006 for series six of the show.

MORE: Myleene Klass shares the sweet moment her family found out about her engagement

The classically trained musician did well and came in runner-up. Myleene's next venture comes in the form of Dancing on Ice which will air in January 2021 and we can't wait to see how she does!

Keep clicking for more photos..!

paul-burell
Photo: © Rex
3/9

Paul Burrell 

One of the more surprising bookings that I'm A Celebrity made was in 2004 when the late Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell went in to the jungle.

The former royal staff member connection spilled a number of anecdotes and tidbits from his time working at Buckingham Palace, and clearly impressed viewers as he ended up coming in second place. 

gemma-atkinson
Photo: © Rex
4/9

Gemma Atkinson

In recent years, Gemma is known for her acting career as well as making it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. But the actress had already had a taste of reality TV when she took part in I'm A Celeb back in 2007 alongside the likes of Anna Ryder Richardson and Christopher Biggins. 

gino-dacampo
Photo: © Rex
5/9

Gino D'Acampo 

It was 11 years ago that Gino entered the jungle to take part. The chef and TV personality charmed viewers and the other campmates with his humour and of course, his cooking skills. Gino then became King of the Jungle, beating Kim Woodburn and Jimmy White in the process.

david-emmanuel
Photo: © Rex
6/9

David Emanuel

Another royal connection has also headed Down Under to take part in the reality show. Fashion designer David Emanuel, otherwise known for designing Princess Diana's wedding dress, joined for series 13 in 2013. David came in second place, just missing out to the top spot by Westlife singer Kian Egan. 

janice-dickinson
Photo: © Rex
7/9

Janice Dickinson 

Iconic supermodel Janice Dickinson came in second place for the seventh series of the show back in 2007. She was joined by the likes of Christopher Biggins and former England footballer Rodney Marsh.

tara-palmer-tomkinson
Photo: © Rex
8/9

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson took part in the very first series of I'm A Celebrity and came in second place after losing out to BBC DJ Tony Blackburn. The socialite, who also appeared on other shows such as Would I Lie To You? and Top Gear, sadly died in 2017 aged 45. 

alfonso-ribeiro
Photo: © Rex
9/9

Alfonso Ribeiro

That's right, Alfonso Ribeiro went into the Australian jungle in 2013 along with Joey Essex, Steve Davis and Matthew Wright. The Fresh Prince actor certainly brought the entertainment factor to the show, we particularly enjoyed him teaching the "Carlton" dance to the fellow campmates.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.