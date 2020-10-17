Remembering Strictly Come Dancing stars who have died

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the best competitive reality shows on TV. That's not only true because of the talent on display, but because of how it lets us into contestants' lives.
We get an insight into their day-to-day routines, become familiar with people we might not have seen perform before, and see well-known faces in a new and refreshing light.
Sadly, over the last sixteen years since the show began, some of its most beloved stars have passed away. Read on for our tribute to the Strictly celebrities we've loved and lost…
Caroline Flack
Love Island presenter Caroline wowed fans with her beautiful dancing back in 2014, when she lifted the glitterball trophy with pro partner Pasha Kovalev after they received a perfect score of 120 points, the first couple to achieve that feat.
Viewers were devastated following her death this February and in a tribute to Caroline that aired on the show, long-time Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli told cameras: "She really was a joy. We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her."