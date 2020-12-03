﻿
11 Photos | Film

The Masked Singer season two's new characters are here - and they are amazing!

Which one is your early favourite?

1/11
Shirley Ballas forced to miss appearance on Strictly It Takes Two – find out why
Emmy Griffiths
1/11

The Masked Singer is nearly back on our screens - and we can't wait for the series to begin on Boxing Day! Luckily for us, the lovely people at ITV have already all of the new characters - and they look incredible. 

Check out our gallery to see all of the new costumes - and be sure to get guessing who is who! 

masked-1
2/11

The Sea Horse looks incredible! But who will be behind the mask? We can't wait for find out!

masked-11
3/11

Welcome to season two, Badger! But not just any Badger, this one is is motorbike gear... could it be a hint at who is behind the mask?

masked-10
4/11

How cool is the Viking, and who on earth is instead that giant head? We'll be watching to find out! 

Keep clicking for more costumes...

masked-2
5/11

Is anyone else getting Beauty and the Beast vibes? Lumiere, we mean, 'Grandfather Clock', will be competing in the new series. 

masked-3
6/11

Bushbaby might be the most adorable The Masker Singer character we've been so far! 

masked-4
7/11

Of course there would be a character who is simply called 'Blob'! 

masked-6
8/11

How cool is Harlequin's costume? This one will be appearing on episode two - so keep an eye out!

masked-7
9/11

Welcome to The Masked Singer, Sausage! Speaking about the new costumes, one person tweeted: "I'm not going to lie some of them are terrifying." We agree!

masked-8
10/11

How adorable is Dragon?! Fans are already guessing who might be on the show this year, with one writing: "Pete Doherty, John Selwyn Gummer, the other one from Hearsay, Denise Welch, Laurence Fox." 

masked-9
11/11

We're not going to lie, we're a little terrified by Swan. 

