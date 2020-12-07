﻿
6 Photos | Back to story

Here's what the Home Alone kids look like now

Can you believe it's been 30 years since the film's release?

Here's what the Home Alone kids look like now
You're reading

Here's what the Home Alone kids look like now

1/6
Next

BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin forced to take 'break' after painful injury
Emmy Griffiths
buzz
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6
fuller
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6
hillary-wolf
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6
macauley-1
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6
mike
Photo: © Twitter
5/6
sister
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.