Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

Downton Abbey may have finished back in 2015, but fans were lucky enough to have a taste of the show's magic and drama when it released its feature film back in September 2019.
While the film's producer Graham Neame confirmed he was working on a script for a sequel, it's unlikely we'll get to see it soon due to the restrictions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak – instead we'll have to enjoy returning to the boxset again and again.
But since the series wrapped five years ago, what else have the main cast members been up to? Click through the gallery to take a look…
Hugh Bonneville – Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham
Hugh Bonneville had one of the show's lead roles as Robert Crawley the Earl of Grantham. Since the show wrapped, Hugh has gone on to star in many other roles such as in W1A, The Hollow Crown and the Paddington films. Hugh also reprised his role for the 2019 Downton film.
