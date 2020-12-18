Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

It's hard to believe Friends wrapped over 15 years ago, but the classic sitcom has barely left our screens since thanks to the entire boxset available to watch on Netflix.
As much as the main cast members such as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and co. stole the show for ten years, the child actors that featured throughout the comedy played their part, too. But where are they now?
Click through the gallery to find out below where the actors playing Ben, Emma and more are today. Warning: these might make you feel old...
Ben Geller
The first baby on the Friends scene was Ross' son Ben that he shared with ex-wife Carol. The part of Ben was actually played by four different actors throughout the show. The first, when Ben was born, was Michael Gunderson, before twin toddlers Charles Thomas Allen and John Christopher Allen took over.
Finally, perhaps the most notable actor was Cole Sprouse who played an older Ben. Cole went on to have a successful acting career, going on to star in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (alongside his twin Dylan) and Riverdale on Netflix.