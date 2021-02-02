Where are the cast of Parks and Recreation now?

We were overjoyed when Netflix announced hit comedy Parks and Recreation would be available to stream in its entirety this month.
The hugely successful sitcom ran from 2009 until 2015 over seven seasons and scooped up a number of Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four nominations at the Golden Globe awards.
But before you "treat yo' self" and binge all seven seasons – check out our gallery to see where the stars of the show are now.
MORE: Where are the stars of The Office US now?
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope
The hilarious Amy Poehler leads the show as optimistic and ambition Leslie Knope – a local political for the town of Pawnee, Indiana, who one day dreams of being President of the United States.
Amy is also known for her roles in Mean Girls and Saturday Night Live, but more recently – she's set to co-star in upcoming Netflix film Moxie, which she also directed.
MORE: Mean Girls: where are the cast now?