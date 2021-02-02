﻿
12 Photos | Film

Where are the cast of Parks and Recreation now?

The hit comedy is now on Netflix!

Where are the cast of Parks and Recreation now?
You're reading

Where are the cast of Parks and Recreation now?

1/12
Next

Goldie Hawn and granddaughter Rani have the most adorable sing-along - fans react
Francesca Shillcock
amy-poehler
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

We were overjoyed when Netflix announced hit comedy Parks and Recreation would be available to stream in its entirety this month.

The hugely successful sitcom ran from 2009 until 2015 over seven seasons and scooped up a number of Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four nominations at the Golden Globe awards.

But before you "treat yo' self" and binge all seven seasons – check out our gallery to see where the stars of the show are now.

MORE: Where are the stars of The Office US now?

 

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

The hilarious Amy Poehler leads the show as optimistic and ambition Leslie Knope – a local political for the town of Pawnee, Indiana, who one day dreams of being President of the United States.

Amy is also known for her roles in Mean Girls and Saturday Night Live, but more recently – she's set to co-star in upcoming Netflix film Moxie, which she also directed.

MORE: Mean Girls: where are the cast now?

Rashida-Jones
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins

Rashida Jones plays Nurse Ann Perkins who is also a close friend of Leslie's. Rashida landed the part in the comedy after her work on The Office US as the creators initially wanted Parks and Rec to be a spin-off of the Steve Carell-led show.

MORE: 11 great podcasts to listen to in 2021

Nowadays, Rashida, daughter of music legend Quincy Jones, has turned her hand to writing and filmmaking. She was a co-writer on Toy Story 4 and produced the documentary Quincy about her father's career.

Chris-Pratt
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer

Dim-witted yet lovable Andy Dwyer was played by Chris Pratt. Since his time in the comedy, Chris has gone on to enjoy success in the movie world, landing parts in Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: End Game.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

Aubrey-Plaza
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate

Aubrey Plaza played disinterested and wonderfully weird April Ludgate who then became assistant to Ron Swanson. In real life, Aubrey has gone on to work in film and her most recent credits come in the form of Happiest Season, alongside Kristen Stewart, and Black Bear.

Aziz-Ansari
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford

The hopeless yet overly ambitious Tom Haverford was played by stand-up comic and writer Aziz Ansari. The comedy actor is now known for his writing work on Netflix's Master of None – which is currently producing its third series – and his stand-up specials on the streaming platform.

MORE: Fans have surprising reaction to the Frasier reboot news

Nick-Offerman
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson

Ron Swanson is the sarcastic and brutally honest director at the Parks and Recreation department, played by Nick Offerman. Since the show, Nick has gone on to undertake plenty of TV roles in shows like Devs, Good Omens and, more recently, The Good Place.

adam-scott
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt

Adam Scott joined the show about a year into its run as Ben Wyatt, a socially awkward government official who goes on to marry Leslie Knope. Away from the show, viewers will recognise Adam from his role in Step Brothers alongside Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

His most recent TV credits include The Good Place, I love You, America with Sarah Silverman and The Twilight Zone. He also hosts the music podcast series U Talkin' To Me?

Retta
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Retta as Donna Meagles

Stand-up comic Retta plays Donna Meagles in Parks and Rec and quickly became a fan-favourite on the show. More recently, she's known for her current role in NBC's Good Girls alongside Christina Hendricks.

Rob-Lowe
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger

Eighties heartthrob Rob Lowe appears in Parks and Rec as the hypochondriac and obsessive Chris Trager. The former West Wing star has enjoyed his huge success throughout his 30-year –plus career, but most recently he's known for appearing in Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.

MORE: Everything you need to know about 9-1-1 Lone Star actor Rob Lowe's family

Jim-O\'Heir
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Jim O'Heir as Jerry Gergich

Poor Jerry is often the butt of the jokes at the Parks and Rec department – but his loyalty shines through. In real life, Jim O'Heir is known, more recently, for his work in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Neighbourhood.

Ben-Schwartz
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein

Tom Haverford's right-hand man and equally as insufferable Jean-Ralphio was played by comedian Ben Schwartz. As well as his stand-up career, he works as a writer, producer and has starred in plenty of other shows such as Space Force, alongside Steve Carell, and American Dad.

Paul-Schneider
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Paul Schneider as Mark Brendanawicz

Mark Brendanawicz, played by Paul Schneider, only appeared in the show for the first two seasons – admitting he felt "insecure" about the role. More recently, Paul appeared in American Crime Story's The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the upcoming film American Murderer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.