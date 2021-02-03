﻿
9 Photos | Film

The Vampire Diaries cast and their real-life children

The teen show is back on Netflix!

If you're looking for something new to binge-watch on Netflix to get you through the next month, look no further as The Vampire Diaries has just returned to the streaming platform. The show, which ran for eight seasons between 2009 and 2017, tells the story of a love triangle between vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore and high-schooler Elena Gilbert as well as all the goings-on in the small town of Mystic Falls.

But what about their families in real life? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the stars of the show and their children...

Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder took on the role of Damon, Stefan's much more sarcastic and cynical brother. While during the show's run, he was in a relationship with co-star Nina Dobrev the two split not long after the sixth season. In 2014, the 42-year-old actor began dating Twilight star Nikki Reed, 32, and the pair tied the knot a year later. 

Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan

Joseph Morgan played Klaus Mikaelson in the original series as well as spinoff series, The Originals. The British actor has been married to his The Vampire Diaries co-star Persia White since 2014. While the couple doesn't have any children together, Joseph is stepfather to her daughter from a previous relationship.

Candice King
Candice King 

Elena's best friend Caroline Forbes was played by actress Candice King. In 2012, she began dating The Fray musician Joe King in 2012 and the two wed in 2014. Two years later they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Florence May and in 2020 they announced the arrival of another baby girl, named Josephine June. Joe also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Zach Roerig
Zach Roerig

Zach Roerig played Matt Donovan in the series, Elena's childhood sweetheart who later went on to become mayor of Mystic Falls. During the series, he was linked to actress Candice King but the two reportedly split in 2011. These days, he is a proud dad to his nine-year-old daughter Fiona, who he has full custody of.

Kayla Ewell
Kayla Ewell

While Vicki Donovan was only a major character in season one, Kayla Ewell reprised her role on-and-off for all eight seasons. In 2015, she married Canadian actor and model Tanner Novlan, and the two welcomed their first child together in July 2019. 

Matt Davis
Matt Davis

Alaric Saltzman became something of a father figure to Elena after her aunt Jenna died in season two of the show. In real life, actor Matt Davis became a first-time father himself last year when wife Kiley Casciano gave birth to a baby girl named Ripley Nightingale Davis.

Michael Malarkey
Michael Malarkey

Michael Malarkey may have only joined The Vampire Diaries in the final seasons of the show, but he quickly became a central character as Damon's old friend, Enzo St. John. He has been married for over ten years to fellow British actor Nadine Lewington, and together the couple are parents to two sons: Hugo and Marlon.

