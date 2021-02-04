﻿
Where are the cast of Skins now?

Remember this show? The cast look so different these days!

We love watching old shows that we were obsessed with back in the day. And following the news that not one, not two, but three former castmates of the hit show Skins have been nominated for Golden Globes - we had to check in and see what everyone else had been up to as well!

With seasons one to seven available on Netflix, take a look through the gallery for a bit of nostalgia, before rewatching the entire thing!

Nicholas Hoult - Tony Stonem

Lead star in the first generation of Skins was Nicholas Hoult playing Tony Stonem. His role in the TV drama (as well as his role in About a Boy when he was just 11-years-old) made him a household name. Nowadays, he's known for his roles in blockbuster films such as X-Men, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Favourite

The star most recently appeared as Emperor Peter in the hit comedy The Great, and received a Golden Globe-nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2021. 

April Pearson - Michelle Richardson

April Pearson played Michelle Richardson in the drama. Since the show, the actress has gone on to land roles in Casualty and other Channel 4 and Netflix shows Kiss Me First, and Dates. We think April looks just as gorge today!

Hannah Murray - Cassie Ainsworth

Michelle's close friend was Cassie, played by Hannah Murray. Skins was Hannah's breakthrough role and went on to enjoy success in acting. In 2012, she landed the role of Gilly in Game of Thrones and she has also appeared in international films such as Dark Shadows, alongside Johnny Depp, and Bridgend.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Lucy aka 'Sketch'

Aimee played Lucy, better known as Sketch, in the show's second series. Since then, she's appeared in BBC's Detectorists, Loaded and as Esme Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Mike Bailey - Sid Jenkins

Mike plays Sid Jenkins – another star in the first generation of the show – who was Tony's close friend. Since leaving Skins after series two, Mike went to land a part in Channel 4 historical drama 1066 The Battle for Middle Earth and independent film We Are the Freaks. After that, however, the actor has turned his hand to teaching.

Joe Dempsie - Chris Miles

Joe Dempsie played Chris, the self-confessed party animal of the first generation gang. Like his former co-star Hannah, Chris went on to land a role in hugely popular Game of Thrones as Gendry Baratheon. He's also known for starring in This is England '90, The Fades and Channel 4's New Worlds.

Larissa Wilson - Jal Fazer

Larissa is perhaps best known for playing Jal in the drama, but the actress has also had a number of roles since leaving the show. These include the film Tormented, in which she was reunited with Skins co-star April Pearson, The Town, Holby City and Suspects.

Mitch Hewer - Maxxie Oliver

Mitch Hewer and was praised for his portrayal as openly gay character Maxxie Oliver in Skins. After leaving before the third series, Mitch went on the land another lead role as Danny Miller in Britannia High. Mitch then went on to play Mickey in Casualty, and his film credits include Behaving Badly (alongside Selena Gomez) and Nightlight.

Dev Patel - Anwar Kharral

Much like many of his co-stars, Dev Patel has gone on to gain huge success in the film industry. After playing a baby-faced Anwar in Skins (pictured here in early days – aw!) he went on to star as Jamal Malik in highly-acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire, for which he received the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. Nowadays, Dev, has aged like a fine wine.

Other credits of Dev's include: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Lion and The Personal History of David Copperfield, which just earned him Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes. 

Kaya Scodelario - Effy Stonem

Playing Tony's younger sister Effy was Kaya Scodelario who appeared in the first two series' before going on to lead the next generation. Thanks to the success of Skins, Kaya also landed many roles in acting upon leaving the show. Her credits include: The Maze Runner, Netflix's Spinning Out and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile alongside Zac Efron.

Daniel Kaluuya - Posh Kenneth

Daniel Kaluuya appeared as Posh Kenneth in series one and two of Skins and also wrote two episodes of the show. Since then, Daniel most notable role came in 2017 horror film Get Out for which he was nominated an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. He has most recently been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. 

Jack O'Connell - James Cook

One of Jack O'Connell's breakthrough roles came as James Cook (often referred to as Cook) in Skins as part of the second generation. Although he appeared in This Is England prior to Skins, he has gone on to gain huge success since leaving the Channel 4 show in shows and films such as Unbroken, Money Monster and Godless.

Luke Pasqualino - Freddie McClair

Playing Cook's best friend Freddie was Luke Pasqualino. Nowadays, Luke is also known for playing d'Artagnan in BBC's The Musketeers and Our Girl alongside Michelle Keegan.

