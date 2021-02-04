Where are the cast of Skins now?

Dev Patel - Anwar Kharral
Much like many of his co-stars, Dev Patel has gone on to gain huge success in the film industry. After playing a baby-faced Anwar in Skins (pictured here in early days – aw!) he went on to star as Jamal Malik in highly-acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire, for which he received the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. Nowadays, Dev, has aged like a fine wine.
Other credits of Dev's include: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Lion and The Personal History of David Copperfield, which just earned him Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes.