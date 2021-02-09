Celebrities who were forced to quit reality shows because of injuries

Reality shows can look like a lot of fun for celebrities, but there is always the odd accident from time to time, whether you are taking on a dangerous challenge like The Jump or just landed on your foot badly during a dance routine (poor Jamie Laing)! Here are the stars who were forced to drop out of reality TV shows including The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and I'm a Celebrity…
Denise Van Outen - Dancing on Ice
The 2021 series of Dancing on Ice has been nothing short of drama! While initial reports suggested, the show was close to being called off following an outbreak of COVID-19 among crew members, the series launched with a bang with 12 new celebrities taking to the ice hoping to impress the judges. However, just weeks into the competition, Denise van Outen was forced to pull out of the skating show after an accident on the ice left her with three bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation.
While the TV star, 46, sustained the injuries before her first skate on the show, she managed to take part in week one before announcing the news that she was sadly withdrawing from the competition.
Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, she wrote: "GUTTED! If you've been watching @DancingOnIce you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @TheMattEvers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable."