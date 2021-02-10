﻿
See the cast of The O.C. and their real-life children

The teen drama recently became available to stream on All 4

The O.C. was huge back in its day and we were thrilled when All 4 revealed that the entire boxset would be available to stream and enjoy all over again!

The teen drama TV series ran from 2003 until 2007 across four seasons, detailing the lives of the residents of affluent Orange Country in California.

The story focuses mainly on the Cohen family and high-school teen children Ryan and his foster brother Seth Cohen.

Given the show finished over ten years ago, it's safe to say the cast of The O.C. have changed a fair bit over the years and even started their own families.

Click through the gallery to find out all about the main cast and their children...

 

Ben McKenzie

Ben McKenzie played troubled teen Ryan in the show who goes on to live with the Cohen family. After securing success for his role, he went on to star in other popular shows such as Southland and Gotham.  

Ben married his Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin in June 2017, just one year after they welcomed their daughter, Frances.

In 2020, Morena, who has a four-year-old son with her ex-partner, revealed that the couple are expecting their second child together!

Adam Brody

Adam dated his co-star Rachel Bilson while filming ran between 2003 and 2007, making them one of TV's hottest couples, but the relationship wasn't to last. Adam went on marry Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester in February 2014 and they have two children together.

Their daughter, Arlo, was born in 2015 and their second child, a son, was born in 2020.

Mischa Barton

Mischa doesn't have children, but she's gone on to have huge success in her acting career. After The O.C., she went on to appear in titles such as The Beautiful Life, Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain and Starcrossed.

Rachel Bilson

After dating Adam Brody, Rachel went on to date Hayden Christensen and the two had a daughter, Briar, in October 2014. The two separated in 2017, and Rachel has more recently linked to actor Bill Hader, but the two split in 2020.

Peter Gallagher

As well as his role in The O.C., Peter Gallagher, who played Sandy Cohen, is known for his roles in Law & Order and Grace and Frankie.

He has been married to Paula Harwood since 1983 and together they have two children, son James and a daughter named Kathryn.

Kelly Rowan

Kelly played Sandy's wife Kirsten on the Fox show. In real life, she shares one daughter with her ex-fiancé David Thomson.

Autumn Reeser

Autumn Reeser came into The O.C. in the later series playing Taylor Townsend. In 2009, the actress married husband Jesse Warren and the couple share two children together. However, the pair divorced in 2014. 

Tate Donovan

Jimmy Cooper was played by Hercules and 24: Live Another Day star, Tate Donovan. After famously dating Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock in the nineties, the actor went on to marry Corinne Kingsbury in 2005, but the couple split three years later.

Melinda Clarke

Playing the manipulative Julia Cooper was Melinda Clarke, who is also known for her roles in Dallas and Nikita. She has one daughter, who was born in 2000, with her ex-husband Ernie Mirich. The actress is now married to Adam Farmer.

