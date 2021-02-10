See the cast of The O.C. and their real-life children

The O.C. was huge back in its day and we were thrilled when All 4 revealed that the entire boxset would be available to stream and enjoy all over again!
The teen drama TV series ran from 2003 until 2007 across four seasons, detailing the lives of the residents of affluent Orange Country in California.
The story focuses mainly on the Cohen family and high-school teen children Ryan and his foster brother Seth Cohen.
Given the show finished over ten years ago, it's safe to say the cast of The O.C. have changed a fair bit over the years and even started their own families.
Click through the gallery to find out all about the main cast and their children...
Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie played troubled teen Ryan in the show who goes on to live with the Cohen family. After securing success for his role, he went on to star in other popular shows such as Southland and Gotham.
Ben married his Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin in June 2017, just one year after they welcomed their daughter, Frances.
In 2020, Morena, who has a four-year-old son with her ex-partner, revealed that the couple are expecting their second child together!