Where are the cast of Ugly Betty now?

It's been over a decade since the show ended

Where are the cast of Ugly Betty now?
Where are the cast of Ugly Betty now?

Eve Crosbie
Ugly Betty fans were thrilled last month when it was announced that the hit comedy-drama was finally coming to streaming thanks to Disney Star.

The series, which is based on a Columbian telenovela, was a runaway hit when it first aired back in 2006. Starring America Ferrera, the show told the story of a bright-eyed and bushy-eyebrowed young woman with dreams of making it in the fashion industry. Sadly, after four seasons the series was cancelled in 2010.

So before you hit play, why not check out what the cast have been up to in the years since the show ended?

WATCH: The cast of Ugly Betty reunite on Good Morning America

America-Ferrera
America Ferrera - Betty Suarez

America Ferrera led the series as Betty, a recent college graduate from a struggling Latino family in Queens who lands a job at the prestigious fashion magazine Mode. The role launched the then 22-year-old actress into the spotlight, and she became the first Latin woman to win the Outstanding Lead Actress Award at the Emmys.

While America landed a number of movie roles following the end of the series, these days, she's back on television screens playing Amy in the hit sitcom Superstore.

Away from the cameras, America gave birth to a daughter, in 2020. The actress and husband Ryan Piers Williams are also parents to a three-year-old son.

Eric-Mabius
Eric Mabius - Daniel Meade

Eric Mabius played Betty's womanising boss Daniel in the series. Since the show wrapped, Eric has continued to enjoy a successful career in television, starring in the likes of Scandal, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire. Since 2015, he has led the Hallmark rom-com series Signed, Sealed, Delivered and it's many spin-off television films.

vanessa-williams
Vanessa Williams - Wilhelmina Slater

Former Miss America Vanessa Williams played Mode's very own Anna Wintour. Following the end of the show, Vanessa went on to join the cast of Desperate Housewives for its final two seasons. Since then, she's also starred in 666 Park Avenue, Modern Family and The Good Wife.

Ana-Ortiz-
Ana Ortiz - Hilda Suarez

Since playing Betty's older sister Hilda on the hit comedy-drama, Ana has gone on to star Devious Maids, Hung and Whiskey Cavalier. She's also had guest appearances in Black-ish, How to Get Away with Murder, The Mindy Project and appeared alongside her on-screen sister in an episode of Superstore. Her most recent role was in the Disney+ series Love, Victor where she plays the titular character's mother.

Mark-Indelicato
Mark Indelicato - Justin Suarez

Mark Indelicato played Betty's scene-stealing fashion-obsessed nephew Justin. While he appeared in a handful of TV shows following the end of the hit comedy series, in 2012, he put acting on hold to study at New York University. He appeared in the 2014 film White Bird in a Blizzard and had a series regular role on the horror series Dead of Summer.

Becki-Newton
Becki Newton - Amanda Tanen

After four seasons as Mode's snarky receptionist Amanda, actress Becki Newton reprised her role in the 2008 web series Mode After Hours. She's also known for her roles on How I Met Your Mother, Divorce and The Goodwin Games and will star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer.

michael-urie
Michael Urie - Marc St. James

Michael Urie also starred in the short-lived spin-off series Mode After Hours. These days, Michael is an award-winning stage actor but has also made appearances in Younger, Workaholics and Modern Family.

Ashley-Jensen
Ashley Jensen - Christina McKinney

Scottish actress Ashley Jensen wowed producers so much when she auditioned for the role of fashion designer Christina McKinney that they decided to completely rewrite the character's backstory so that she could keep her real accent.

The actress has continued to enjoy success on both sides of the pond, with supporting roles in Amazon series Catastrophe and Netflix hit After Life. She's also done voice work in the films Sherlock Gnomes, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Lady and the Tramp.

Tony-Plana-
Tony Plana - Ignacio Suarez

Although he may be best known to audiences for his role as Betty's dad Tony Plana has enjoyed an extensive career in television. The Cuban American actor has appeared in everything from Desperate Housewives,  Jane the Virgin and ER to JAG, Blue Bloods and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

