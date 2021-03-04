Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

﻿
9 Photos | Film

Photo: © Getty Images
It's hard to believe Friends wrapped over 15 years ago, but the classic sitcom has barely left our screens since, and we were thrilled to hear that a reunion is officially happening!

As much as the main cast members such as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and co. stole the show for ten years, the child actors that featured throughout the comedy played their part, too. But where are they now?

Click through the gallery to find out below where the actors playing Ben, Emma and more are today. Warning: these might make you feel old.....

 

Ben Geller

The first baby on the Friends scene was Ross' son Ben that he shared with ex-wife Carol. The part of Ben was actually played by four different actors throughout the show. The first, when Ben was born, was Michael Gunderson, before twin toddlers Charles Thomas Allen and John Christopher Allen took over.

Finally, perhaps the most notable actor was Cole Sprouse who played an older Ben. Cole went on to have a successful acting career, going on to star in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (alongside his twin Dylan) and Riverdale on Netflix.

Photo: © Custom
Emma Geller Green

Similar to her character's half-brother, the part of Emma was played by more than one actor.

The first set of twins to play her were Elizabeth and Genevieve Davidson, and Alexandra and Athina Conley.

Finally, in the later seasons, twins Cali and Noelle Sheldon played toddler Emma, and are now nearly 18! They also continued to act and appeared in the thriller Us in 2019.

Photo: © Custom
Phoebe's triplets

After Phoebe's brother Frank Junior and his partner Alice asked her to carry their baby, they were not expecting triplets!

The babies that played Leslie, Chandler and Frank Jr Jr were uncredited, but by season six, the triplets appeared as toddlers when Phoebe, Monica and Chandler tried their hand at babysitting. These triplets were actually played by quadruplets Alexis, Cole, Justin and Paul Cimoch.

In season ten, the triplets appeared again with Dante Pastula playing Frank, Sierra Marcoux as Chandler, and Allisyn Ashley Arm (pictured) playing Leslie.

Dante Pastula, now 22, went on to star in The Polar Express and Allisyn, now 24, went on to star in children's TV show Sonny with a Chance and other Disney Channel shows.

Photo: © Custom
Jack and Erica Bing

Remember that iconic moment when Monica and Chandler found out their surrogate Erica was having twins? Still gets us emotional to this day. Although the actors playing twins Jack and Erica Bing were not credited, they'd be around 16-years-old today. Doesn't time fly!

Photo: © Getty Images
Dakota Fanning

Hardcore Friends fans will know that Dakota Fanning appeared in season ten as Mackenzie, the little girl living in the house that Monica and Chandler would go on to buy. She offers insightful advice to Joey (who at first panics she's a ghost, naturally) and eventually comes round to the idea of her home sold.

Dakota has since gone on to enjoy success in acting, appearing in films such as War of the Worlds alongside Tom Cruise, and, more recently, appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt.

Photo: © Custom
Emily Osment

She may have had a small role, but Emily Osment appeared as trick-or-treater Lelani Mayolanofavich in season seven and her character has a scene with Rachel. Emily went on to continue acting, and appeared alongside Miley Cyrus as her BBF in Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana.

Photo: © Getty Images
Daryl Sabara

Before Daryl Sabara appeared on Friends as Owen (who awkwardly found out he was adopted thanks to Chandler) he was already a star of the big screen having appeared in Spy Kids. He's also known nowadays as singer Meghan Trainor's husband. Small world!

Photo: © Custom
Mae Whitman

Mae Whitman appears in season three in The One Where Rachel Quits. She plays Sarah, a Brown Bird who ends up getting her leg broken accidentally by Ross who then goes on to sell cookies for her. Since appearing in Friends, Mae went on to enjoy success in shows such as Arrested Development and NBC's Good Girls. She's also appeared in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt appeared in season three as Brown Bird Charla Nichols, who gets into a spat with Ross for breaking fellow Brown Bird Sarah's leg. Since the show, Kyla went on to star in many TV shows such as One on One, The Proud Family and the Dr Dolittle films opposite Eddie Murphy.

