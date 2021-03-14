﻿
Dancing on Ice judges: who are their families?





Photo: © Getty Images
We see the Dancing on Ice judges on our screens every week, judging the celebrities' every move.

But you might not be quite as clued-up about their private lives: whether they're married and to whom, and if they have children (and how many!) 

We've done the detective work, and ahead of Sunday's final, we've discovered everything you might need to know about the Dancing on Ice judges' families.

Read on to find out more about Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman's home lives…


Photo: © Getty Images
Christopher Dean

Despite early rumours about their relationship, Christopher and his former professional partner, Jayne Torvill, have never been romantically linked.

The 62-year-old is instead in a relationship with Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber, 59.

The pair confirmed that they were dating back in 2011, when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in London.

Karen and her ex, skating coach Stephen Pickavance, share two teenage daughters, Emma and Laura.

Christopher also has two children, who he shares with his second wife, American skater, Jill Trenary.

The former couple separated in 2010 after 16 years of marriage and have two sons: Jack Robert, 21, and Sam Colin, 19.

Christopher was previously married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay between 1991 and 1993.

WATCH: Ashley Banjo shares cute video of daughter Rose


Photo: © Instagram
Ashley Banjo

Choreographer Ashley has been with his wife Francesca Abbott, a dancer and talent manager, for a long time, having met when they were teenagers.

They dated for ten years before tying the knot back in 2015.

They now share two children: two-year-old daughter Rose, one, and son Micah, who was born last March, soon after the start of the first lockdown.

The couple also struggled to have children, with Ashley writing on Instagram after becoming a dad: "I don't know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are.

"It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know."

The 32-year-old clearly only has eyes for his wife, having paid gushing tribute to her more than once. "She's not only my wife but my best friend," he wrote on social media a few months before the couple welcomed little Rose.


Photo: © Instagram
Jayne Torvill

Jayne and American sound engineer Phil Christensen tied the knot on 21 September 1990, meaning they celebrated their pearl wedding anniversary last year.

The long-time couple share two children, Kieran, 18, and Jessica, 15, who are both adopted.

Jayne shared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories back in 2013 that she had previously experienced an ectopic pregnancy before struggling with IVF.

Jayne revealed: "I got pregnant quite quickly and I thought, 'Oh this is fine'. And when I went to have a scan they said I had an ectopic pregnancy, and I didn't know what that meant.

"They said, 'The embryo's growing in one of the tubes'. And I said, 'Oh, ok, so how do you get it out then?'. And they said, 'We don't. We can't'.

"That's when it hit me. So I went through the surgery and then it was obvious it was going to be more difficult. So we tried IVF for about a year. That, as a lot of women know, is traumatic in itself."


Photo: © Getty Images
John Barrowman

Actor and presenter John Barrowman, who was born in Scotland and raised in the United States, is married to British architect Scott Gill.

The couple met after Scott saw John perform in a play at Chichester Festival Theatre and have been together ever since.

They held a small civil partnership ceremony in Cardiff in December 2006 and in 2013, became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California.

The wedding came one day after the California Supreme Court overturned the ban on same-sex weddings.

John told The Mirror at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it.

"Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we'd made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

The pair split their time between the UK and the U.S, and don't have any children, but they do share three adorable dogs!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

