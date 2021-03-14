Dancing on Ice judges: who are their families?

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rebekah Vardy and more
-
Who is Doctor Who star John Barrowman's husband? Meet architect Scott Gill
After nearly 15 years away, John Barrowman is back on our screens as Captain Jack Harkness! The Dancing on Ice judge makes his long-awaited return in...
-
Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
-
Dancing on Ice relationships: from emotional breakups to happy marriages
-
Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares photo of son Charlie - and he's just like his dad
Doting mum Ayda Field has shared the sweetest family photo on social media this week.Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star posted a...