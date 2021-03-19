Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Gogglebox is one of the most popular shows on telly thanks to its hilarious, straight-talking cast - but sadly we have seen several fan favourite families leave the series since its inception in 2013. While some of them eventually returned, here's why these stars quit the show...
The Michaels family
We're so glad that the Michaels family are back making us laugh on Gogglebox, but it wasn't always the case! In 2015, Andrew, Carolyne and their children, Louis and Alex, left the show while Andrew stood for UKIP in the general election.
At the time, a spokesperson said: "It's with great regret that the Michaels are no longer in the show. Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox. They have been excellent contributors to and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."
Andrew didn't win the seat, and so the family eventually returned to the series, and have been regulars ever since.